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WKN: A2AC3K | ISIN: IE00BDB6Q211 | Ticker-Symbol: WTY
Tradegate
13.07.26 | 15:41
259,00 Euro
-0,27 % -0,70
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Willis Towers Watson plc: WTW launches mortality model bringing enhanced predictive capabilities to U.S. pension risk transfer market

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW) today announced the launch of a new version of its Geospatial Mortality Model (GMM) intended for the U.S. pension risk transfer (PRT) market that will enable insurers and reinsurers to more accurately price and manage longevity risk.

The model - already used by U.S. pension plan sponsors to set longevity assumptions - is now available to insurers to enhance PRT pricing, strengthen asset-liability management, and improve visibility into longevity risk.

WTW's GMM produces smarter, more flexible mortality assumptions by harnessing the predictive power of both pension and geographic data. Leveraging insights gleaned from where participants live, the model incorporates socioeconomic and health-related factors alongside participant-specific pension data that have been shown to be strongly predictive of life expectancy.

The model has been trained on nearly four million life-years of mortality data, including post-COVID experience through 2024, and developed by evaluating over 200 socioeconomic factors to specifically identify the health, wealth, and lifestyle factors most predictive of longevity. This ensures that GMM delivers the accuracy needed to gain a strategic edge in PRT pricing and asset-liability management, as well as mitigating unexpected outcomes.

Beth Ashmore, Senior Managing Director, Retirement, WTW, said: "We are thrilled to partner with our colleagues in Insurance Consulting and Technology to expand the reach of WTW's Geospatial Mortality Model (GMM). GMM has already provided pension plan sponsors better insights into their plans' unique longevity and we're excited to bring this enhanced capability to the insurance market."

Karen Grote, Managing Director and North American Life Division Leader, Insurance Consulting and Technology, WTW, said: "For insurers, accurate mortality assumptions are foundational to pricing and risk management. By making this proven model available to the insurance community, we're giving PRT writers a powerful new way to sharpen pricing, enhance longevity risk management, and compete with greater confidence."

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organisations sharpen their strategy, enhance organisational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximise performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success - and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media contacts
Arnelle Sullivan: +1 718 208 0474 | Arnelle.Sullivan@wtwco.com
Andrew Collis: +44 7932 725 267 | andrew@acolliscommunications.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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