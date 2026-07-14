SHOP. SAVE. INVEST.: Price.com and Grifin Partner to Turn Everyday Spending Into Ownership

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, everyday shoppers become shareholders: the cashback they already earn now buys stock in the brands they already buy from

As households get squeezed on nearly every line item, the partnership offers a way to start investing using cashback members already earn on everyday spending

LOS ANGELES, CA AND TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Rent, groceries, the basics- all of it costs more, and paychecks have not kept up. Meanwhile, the market keeps setting records that most people have no stake in. Among younger Americans, the mood even has a name now: financial nihilism. Priced out of homeownership and the old ways of getting ahead, Gen Z and younger millennials are looking beyond legacy institutions to build wealth. But the squeeze doesn't stop with them. Parents supporting grown kids, mid-career workers who assumed they'd be further ahead, first-time savers in their 50s and 60s: more people across more generations feel shut out of the upside than at any point in recent memory.

Today, Price.com, the AI-powered super app for saving money in every category of spending, and Grifin , the first app that turns your life and spending into personalized investments, announced a partnership designed for that squeeze: a way to start investing with money already being spent. So when a shopper orders groceries on Instacart, the cashback they earn can buy them Instacart stock. It's the first time a savings super-app and an all-in-one investing platform have linked memberships. Every Price.com Pro member gets Grifin at no additional cost, and every Grifin member gets Price.com Pro at no additional cost, and the cashback earned on Price.com can buy stock on Grifin, starting at $1.

For both companies, the partnership comes down to one idea: in an economy where everyday people feel priced out of the upside, the money you already spend should buy you a stake in it. Grifin counts more than 100 million Americans who never thought investing was for them, of every age and background, and turning everyday spending into ownership is how the two are setting out to change that.

What Members Get

Each membership is worth over $100 a year, and now every member gets both. Price.com Pro also lifts cashback by 50%, so the same purchases give back more.

That cashback is the bridge. What a member earns through Price.com becomes money they can invest through Grifin, where as little as $1 buys stock in the public companies they already shop with. No lump sum, no brokerage mindset, just a small stake in brands a person already knows because they buy from them. Members invest their own money and control it all: what they back, what they skip, when they pause, and any limits they want to set.

"The hardest part of investing is starting, and the next hardest is finding the money to do it," said Bo Starr, Co-CEO of Grifin. "We built Grifin for the people who never thought investing was for them - a majority of women, plenty of Gen Z and millennials, but also people in their 40s, 50s, and 60s taking a first step toward financial independence. You invest from your own account, starting at a dollar per purchase, in companies you already use every day. "Price.com's cashback deposits straight into your Grifin account, so you can invest without spending an extra dollar. You decide the amount, the cap, and what you own - it's completely on your terms."

"For too long, saving and investing have lived in separate worlds. Our vision is to bring them together so every purchase becomes a chance to build wealth," said RJ Jain, Founder and CEO, Price.com. "With Grifin, we're making it easier than ever to earn cashback on Price.com and turn those savings into ownership of the brands people already love. That's what our super app for savings is about: helping people keep more of their money and put it to work"

What It Means For The Brands People Shop

This partnership also changes what it means to be a customer. When someone owns a share of a company they buy from, they are not just a shopper anymore; they are an owner. Owners come back, pay attention, and root for the businesses they hold. For a retailer, a single sale becomes a customer with a real stake in the company's success, the kind of loyalty most brands spend heavily to manufacture and rarely earn outright.

Grifin's own data points the same way. Six months after buying Walmart stock through the app, its users spent significantly more at Walmart, according to the company. Ownership does not just change how people feel about a brand; it changes how they spend

Reaching The People It's Built For

Leading the launch is Chantel Jeffries, a DJ, producer, and investor in companies such as Poppi and Oura Ring. In addition, she is an investor in both Price.com and Grifin, whose audience is the generation this partnership is built for: young, online, and underserved by legacy finance, but open to building wealth in ways that fit how they already live. "As an early investor in both Price.com and Grifin, connecting them just made sense. This collaboration turns everyday spending into ownership of the brands you shop with. Saving and investing are part of my routine, and I'm excited to help bring them together and open investing to more people," added Jeffries.1 See full disclosures below.

About Price.com

Price.com is an AI-powered super app for savings that helps consumers save money across virtually every category of spending, including flights, hotels, restaurants, everyday shopping, prescriptions, and more. The platform combines AI-powered search, price comparison, cashback, coupons, and automated purchasing tools into a single experience, helping consumers seamlessly save money both online and in-store.

The platform is available through iOS and Android apps, desktop and mobile web, and browser extensions (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge). Its newest offering, Price AI, described as the "ChatGPT for shopping," features built-in savings and a "Buy with AI" agent that automates purchasing. Price.com supports more than 100,000 stores and 20,000 restaurants and is backed by investors including Founders Fund, Social Capital, and TRAC VC, as well as notable angels and celebrities such as Mark Pincus, Dick Costolo, and Tim Tebow. Since its founding, Price.com has helped users save millions. Learn more at price.com and follow @pricedotcom on Instagram and TikTok.

About Grifin

Grifin is an all-in-one investing platform that helps people get started through the everyday lives and purchases they already make. They make investing fun and interactive, with education, a daily newsletter, games, and personalized automatic stock purchases. Launched in 2021, the company pioneered Stock Where You Shop, a first-of-its-kind investing experience that automatically invests users in the companies they shop at. By connecting investing to real-world behavior, Grifin makes ownership more accessible and engaging for the 178 million Americans who never thought they would invest a single dollar. The platform has been downloaded more than 1.5 million times and serves investors nationwide. Grifin is backed by leading venture capital firms and investors, including TTV Capital, Nava Ventures, Gaingels, Draper Associates, Nevcaut VC, and the managing partner of Notable Capital. Learn more at grifin.com and follow @grifinapp on socials.

Disclosures

1 Chantel Jeffries is a client of and investor in Grifin, and a paid brand ambassador for and investor in Price.com. Because she is a Grifin client, her statement is a testimonial. Her investment in Grifin gives her a financial incentive to promote it, which is a material conflict of interest. Her experience may not be representative of other clients, and similar results are not guaranteed.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Members invest their own funds and select their own holdings. Past performance and member spending behavior are not indicative of future results.

Securities and investment services are offered through Apex Clearing Corporation ("Apex"), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Apex is a member of SIPC. SIPC protects the custody of securities and cash in your account up to $500,000 (including up to $250,000 for cash). SIPC does not protect against a decline in the market value of your investments. For details, see www.sipc.org . Although trading is commission-free, applicable SEC and FINRA fees may apply. Price.com is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser and does not provide investment advice.

Price.com Pro and Grifin memberships are available to each other's members at no additional cost. "Free" refers to membership access only and does not include securities, cash, or investment returns. Participation in all investing features is optional and member-controlled. Price.com and Grifin are independent companies. Price.com pays Grifin a per-user fee, and Grifin does not compensate Price.com for promoting Grifin.

References to specific companies or brands are for illustration only and do not constitute a recommendation. Any member statistics or examples are illustrative and may not be representative of all members; individual results will vary.

Media Contact: Angela Nibbs, angela@maven-pr.com, 415-483-2009

SOURCE: Grifin

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/shop.-save.-invest.-price.com-and-grifin-partner-to-turn-everyday-sp-1190680