Europe's CHROs, CIOs and HRIT Leaders Convene to Move Applied AI from Boardroom Priority to Operational Reality

Phenom, the leader in applied AI built to redesign work operations for hiring faster, developing better and retaining longer, today announced the first wave of speakers for IAMPHENOM Europe 2026, the only applied AI event dedicated to human resources taking place on 4-5 November in Paris, France.

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Phenom today announced the first wave of speakers for IAMPHENOM Europe 2026, the only applied AI event dedicated to human resources taking place on 4-5 November in Paris, France.

At the two-day in-person event, HR professionals, talent acquisition and talent management leaders, HRIT teams and C-suite executives will experience unparalleled immersive AI learning and networking. Attendees will gain actionable strategies from the organisations already using agents and automation to improve work operations and strengthen hiring, development and retention, while connecting with peers navigating the same challenges across Europe.

IAMPHENOM Europe's first wave of speakers include:

Lee Barrat, Talent Acquisition Manager at Ageas

Keir Macintosh, Head of Talent Acquisition at Air Arabia

Dominik A. Hahn, Global Head of Group Talent Acquisition at Allianz SE

Kasper Bjerg, Head of Global Talent Acquisition at Arla Foods

Dr. Hilmar Kroat-Reder, Senior Vice President, People Culture at Borealis Group

Cédric Meyer, Group HR Digital Transformation Director at Bouygues Group

Leonardo Intriago, Group Head of Talent Management Talent Acquisition at Campari Group

Lothar Harings, former CHRO at Kuehne+Nagel, Investor

Mark Crompton, Vice President Talent Attraction at Leonardo

Yves Bertholomé, Group HRIS-Data HR People Partners Lead at Proximus

Liza Follert, Head of Talent Acquisition EMEA at Siemens Healthineers

Jonathan Berlan, Head of Talent Acquisition and Internal Mobility at UCB

"There's no single right way to use AI in HR. It depends on the context of your workforce and the infrastructure underneath it," said Christina Brown, VP GM, Global Customer Value at Phenom. "The speakers at IAMPHENOM Europe are doing this work inside their organisations every day. Some are further along than others, but every one of them has lessons HR and HRIT teams across Europe need to hear."

Last Call: Join IAMPHENOM Europe's Speaker Lineup

Speaking proposals will be accepted until 17 July from HR professionals, talent leaders, industry analysts and technology experts interested in sharing their expertise, inspiring peers and joining a distinguished roster of presenters. Apply at iamphenomeurope.com/speakers.

Register and Learn More

Register before 31 August and save 60% with early bird pricing. Register and learn more at iamphenomeurope.com.

About Phenom

Phenom is an applied AI company with the only AI infrastructure built specifically for HR. Powered by Engines that harmonize data, Ontologies that guide every decision, X AI that hyper-personalizes experiences, and Agents that work alongside teams, Phenom's platform uses industry and business context to automate workflows, eliminate busywork, and enhance every experience while remaining compliant. Driven by a purpose to help a billion people find the right work, no other company is as dedicated to helping organizations hire faster, develop better and retain longer.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies (6 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (5 years), 11 Brandon Hall 'Excellence in Technology' awards including Gold for 'Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact,' Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), The Cloud Awards 2025/2024, The A.I. Awards 2024, and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in Canada, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260714617871/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Lyons

Phenom

267-379-5066

jennifer.lyons@phenom.com