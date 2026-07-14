St. Petersburg, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Marsalisi Law, a personal injury law firm based in St. Petersburg, Florida, announced that its founder, Frank P. Marsalisi, has been named to the 2026 Florida Super Lawyers list. The designation recognizes attorneys who have demonstrated professional achievement and earned peer acknowledgment, with fewer than 5% of attorneys in Florida receiving this distinction each year.

The Florida Super Lawyers list is determined through a rigorous, multiphase selection process. Attorneys are evaluated through peer nominations, independent research, and review by a blue ribbon panel. The process assesses professional achievement across multiple indicators, including verdicts and settlements, honors and awards, bar and professional activity, and community involvement.

For Marsalisi Law, this recognition underscores the firm's standing in the Florida legal community. Being named to the Super Lawyers list highlights the firm's adherence to professional standards and consistent practice of legal diligence. The acknowledgment serves as an objective measure of the firm's credibility and ongoing commitment to ethical legal practice.

The recognition also highlights qualities clients value when seeking legal representation, including reliability, accountability, and professional competence. Reflecting on what this honor means for the firm and its clients, St. Petersburg personal injury attorney Marsalisi stated, "This recognition means a great deal to me, but what matters most is the trust our clients place in us when they are at their most vulnerable. Our clients come to us after accidents that have changed their lives. They deserve an attorney who is present, accessible, and genuinely invested in their outcome. That is the standard we uphold every day at Marsalisi Law."

Looking ahead, Marsalisi Law remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional practice and client-focused service. The firm will continue to uphold its dedication to ethical legal representation, ensuring that clients throughout the Tampa Bay region and across Florida receive consistent, reliable, and informed guidance during challenging personal injury cases.

About Marsalisi Law

Marsalisi Law is a personal injury law firm in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 2014 by Attorney Frank P. Marsalisi, the firm represents clients throughout the greater Tampa Bay area and across Florida. Marsalisi Law emphasizes accessible and client-focused legal representation, ensuring clients are informed and supported throughout the legal process.

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Source: GetFeatured