Bipsync and AlphaSense integrate to put clients' institutional knowledge inside market intelligence workflows

Investment teams can now query their institutional knowledge from Bipsync's system of record directly within AlphaSense

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bipsync, the AI-powered investment workspace for institutional investors, and AlphaSense, the AI platform redefining market intelligence for the business and financial world, today announced a strategic integration connecting AlphaSense's AI market intelligence capabilities with the structured investment workflows firms maintain in Bipsync.

Investment decisions are shaped by two bodies of knowledge: the market intelligence drawn from earnings calls, company filings, expert transcripts, and broker research, and the institutional knowledge a firm builds through years of research, diligence, and portfolio decisions. AI tools operating on market data alone produce output available to every analyst. The firms that close that gap, combining external intelligence with a governed internal record, give their AI analysis a foundation that reflects how they invest.

The AlphaSense AI market intelligence platform is used by over 7,000 of the world's leading companies - including all the world's top investment banks - to make better decisions, faster, and with more confidence by putting the right information at their fingertips. It provides a full-stack platform by combining data from its proprietary library of 500 million business documents, synthesizing and analyzing that information in seconds from natural language queries, and delivering integrated research directly into workflow outputs like memos, investment theses, and Excel worksheets.

Bipsync serves as the system-of-record and workflow engine where institutional knowledge is captured, structured, and governed, with each stage of the investment process contributing to a consistent record with tagging, permissions, and version history built in.

The integration makes Bipsync's governed investment record queryable within AlphaSense, so analysts can draw on firm-specific context alongside external market intelligence within a connected environment.

Integration Capabilities

Firm knowledge in context: Query your investment record from Bipsync, including meeting notes, deal records, diligence materials, and client history - directly within AlphaSense with source attribution and permissions preserved.

Query your investment record from Bipsync, including meeting notes, deal records, diligence materials, and client history - directly within AlphaSense with source attribution and permissions preserved. Workflow continuity: Incorporate Bipsync's research and workflow history into AlphaSense workflows spanning deal evaluation, company analysis, and portfolio monitoring, without switching between platforms.

Incorporate Bipsync's research and workflow history into AlphaSense workflows spanning deal evaluation, company analysis, and portfolio monitoring, without switching between platforms. AI analysis grounded in complete data: With Bipsync's auditable record accessible through AlphaSense, AI-assisted analysis draws on both market signals and internal knowledge within the same permissioned environment.





"Bipsync is where firms structure and govern their institutional knowledge: the research, deal history, and portfolio context that reflects how they think," said Graeme Faulds, Bipsync CEO. "Integrating with AlphaSense means that foundation now informs everything analysts do with external market intelligence. Firms get the best of both: their own IP accessible where it matters most, within the workflows where decisions are being made."

"AlphaSense is where firms bring the market's signal together: filings, transcripts, broker research, and expert calls, alongside the proprietary insights they've created within their walls," said Emma Griffin, Head of Product, Enterprise Intelligence at AlphaSense. "With the Bipsync integration, that now includes a firm's research and deal history. Analysts get the full picture in one workflow, so they can make every decision with clarity and conviction."

The integration is available to mutual clients of AlphaSense and Bipsync. To learn more or request a demo, visit bipsync.com/book-a-demo.

About Bipsync

Bipsync is an AI-powered investment workspace purpose-built for institutional investors. We help teams capture, structure, and leverage collective intelligence at scale - bringing research, decisions, and workflows into a structured system-of-record. Trusted by the world's largest asset owners and fund managers, Bipsync supports customizable, intelligent workflows that power unique investment processes and drive operational excellence. Bring research within reach of every investment decision at www.bipsync.com.



Media Contact:

Chau Mai

cmai@bipsync.com