Recognition based on 134 verified customer reviews, with a 4.6 out of 5.0 overall rating and 93% of reviewers willing to recommend the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform

Tanium, a leader in Autonomous IT, today announced that 93% of its customers recommend the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform, according to the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Management Tools. Tanium also received an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5.0, based on 134 verified reviews as of 30 April 2026, along with a Customers' Choice distinction.

"IT and security operators are being asked to move faster, with leaner teams, against AI threats moving at machine speed," said Harman Kaur, chief technology officer at Tanium. "In our view, the feedback from our customers on Gartner Peer Insights reflects real outcomes operators are achieving with Tanium: real-time visibility, dramatically faster patching and response times, autonomous execution and the ability to control all their endpoints from a single platform. And we feel this recognition confirms Tanium is the right platform to help organizations meet today's challenges head-on. We'll keep innovating so they can stay ahead of threats and accomplish more without adding headcount or complexity."

As the latest generation of AI models accelerates both innovation and the threat environment, Tanium Atlas, the autonomous operating system at the core of the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform, was built for this moment. By converging real-time endpoint intelligence with agentic AI and autonomous execution, Tanium gives IT and security operators the ability to manage, secure and remediate at enterprise scale, without the tool sprawl, manual coordination and delayed response that define traditional approaches. The 2026 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer recognition reflects that directly.

Tanium's ratings across key categories include:

4.6 out of 5.0 for product capabilities

4.6 out of 5.0 for deployment experience

4.6 out of 5.0 for support experience

Tanium customer reviews include:

"Real-Time Endpoint Intelligence And Automation At Enterprise Scale" Practice Head in the Retail Industry

"Overall experience with the Tanium Autonomous IT platform has been great. It provides real-time visibility and control across endpoints at enterprise scale, enabling faster incident response, improved security posture and operational efficiency. A unified architecture reduces tool sprawl and enables proactive IT and security operations."

"Positive Outcomes Reported With Tanium's Security Features And Real-Time Data Access" IT Associate in the Healthcare and Biotech Industry

"Overall, my experience with Tanium has been positive, offering strong real-time endpoint visibility, powerful security capabilities, and effective management at enterprise scale."

"Real-Time Endpoint Visibility Speeds Up Diagnosis And Threat Detection" Director of Information Technology in the Telecommunication Industry

"Tanium provides a powerful endpoint management platform that combines asset visibility, patch management and security operations in a single platform."

Streamlined Application Management, With Integration Standing Out as a Strength- Engineer in Government

"Efficient, easy-to-use and improved functionality being released on a regular basis."

"I spend a lot of time talking with customers about where AI actually earns its place in security and IT operations, and the answer keeps coming back to reducing friction and enabling efficiency at scale," said Russ Slaten, chief customer officer at Tanium. "We believe this recognition reflects that in the most direct way possible, customers telling their peers that Tanium Atlas and the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform deliver. That is the validation that matters most to us. We are grateful to every customer who takes the time to share their experience and feedback."

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Voice of the Customer includes vendors with products aligned to the market that have 20 or more eligible published reviews (and 15 or more ratings for "Capabilities" and "Support/Delivery") during the 18-month consideration period ending April 30, 2026. Reviews from vendor partners or companies with less than $50 million in revenue are excluded.

In the endpoint management tools market, Gartner Peer Insights published 2,064 reviews and ratings during the consideration period.

To learn more about Tanium's recognition and read customer reviews on Gartner Peer Insights, please visit the website.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Management Tools, By Peer Community Contributor, 30 June 2026

Gartner, Peer Insights and the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice badge are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tanium

Tanium is the Autonomous IT company. Driven by AI and real-time endpoint intelligence, Tanium Autonomous IT empowers IT and security teams to make their organizations unstoppable. Tanium Atlas, the company's autonomous operating system, gives a single IT or security operator the data, guidance and reach to accomplish what once required an entire team.

The company is recognized as a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools and as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Device Management 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment.

Many of the world's leading organizations trust Tanium's single, unified platform for endpoint management and security to innovate faster, stay resilient and move business forward with confidence, at scale.

To learn how Tanium delivers Autonomous IT for unstoppable business visit www.tanium.com and LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260714089221/en/

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