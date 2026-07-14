Solutech Helps Radiation Oncology Practices Lower Equipment Service Costs Amid Reimbursement Pressure

Independent service model helps providers reduce linear accelerator maintenance expenses while protecting uptime and patient access

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Radiation oncology providers are facing new financial pressure following 2026 Medicare coding and reimbursement changes and the steadily rising OEM service and maintenance costs, forcing many practices to examine operating costs while trying to preserve access to cancer care in their communities.

Effective Jan. 1, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS, implemented significant changes to radiation treatment delivery and image guidance codes. The American Society for Radiation Oncology, or ASTRO, reported in a national April 1 survey that recent Medicare payment changes are causing financial harm to cancer clinics and threatening patient access to radiation therapy. More than two-thirds of survey respondents reported declines in Medicare reimbursement of at least 10%.

The Community Oncology Alliance has also called on CMS to address what it described as a significant reimbursement shortfall for radiation therapy services, warning that the issue presents an immediate and serious risk to patient access to cancer care.

The financial pressure is especially significant for radiation oncology practices because treatment depends on high-cost, highly specialized equipment. Linear accelerators, or LINACs, are the primary machines used to deliver targeted radiation treatments. When a LINAC is offline, providers can lose treatment capacity, disrupt patient schedules and take on additional financial strain at a time when reimbursement is already under pressure.

As practices evaluate ways to manage operating costs without reducing treatment capacity, Solutech, an independent service organization specializing in radiation oncology equipment maintenance, is offering service and maintenance programs for LINACs. The company's programs are designed to help practices keep equipment operating reliably, reduce downtime and lower maintenance expenses by approximately 35% compared with traditional original equipment manufacturer service contracts. Solutech backs its service model with 97% uptime guarantees.

"Radiation oncology is a capital-intensive field. When reimbursement drops and operating costs continue to rise, providers have to look closely at every major expense that does not compromise patient care," said Brian Dustin, vice president and general manager, radiotherapy at Solutech. "LINAC service is one of those areas. Our role is to help clinics reduce maintenance costs, protect uptime and keep patients moving through treatment without unnecessary disruption."

"Every hour of downtime matters in radiation oncology," Dustin said. "It affects patient schedules, staffing, treatment continuity and practice revenue. A lower-cost service model only works if it also protects reliability."

For more information about Solutech's radiation oncology equipment service and maintenance solutions, visit https://thesolutech.com/.

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ABOUT SOLUTECH

Solutech provides independent radiation oncology equipment service and maintenance solutions for health care providers seeking alternatives to traditional original equipment manufacturer service contracts. The company helps providers reduce costs, protect uptime and extend the effective life of linear accelerator systems used in cancer treatment. For more information, visit https://thesolutech.com/ or call 800-320-4332.

MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT

Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR on behalf of Solutech

Email: jo@trizcom.com

Cell/text: 214-232-0078

SOURCE: Solutech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/solutech-helps-radiation-oncology-practices-lower-equipment-service-c-1190682