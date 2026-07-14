Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global broker, today announced the addition of nine new tokens for trading through zerohash and three new tokens through Paxos. The company also introduced the ability to transfer funds to external wallets via stablecoin. Clients can now withdraw USD from their IBKR account via automatic conversion to USDC, PYUSD (PayPal USD), or RLUSD (Ripple USD), extending the stablecoin funding flexibility already available for deposits. Together, these additions strengthen one of the most capable and cost-effective crypto trading experiences available from any multi-asset broker.

"We believe digital assets should be integrated into a client's broader financial experience, not treated separately," said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers. "As stablecoins become a more widely used method of payment and transfer, we remain focused on giving clients access to digital assets alongside the broad range of products, asset classes and global markets available through the Interactive Brokers platform."

While many traditional brokers are just beginning to offer crypto or charge a premium for it, and dedicated crypto exchanges lack multi-asset brokerage capabilities, cryptocurrency trading on the IBKR platform is built around four pillars that set it apart:

Highly competitive costs across multi-asset trading. IBKR charges up to 85% less than competitors to trade crypto with crypto commissions starting at just 0.12% to 0.18% of trade value with a USD 1.75 minimum per order and no added spreads, markups, or custody fees. Recently launched crypto offerings from traditional brokers charge as much as 0.75%, and even the most competitive alternatives are still two to four times more expensive, with some platforms charging up to 1.20% or more.

Stablecoin funding that most traditional brokers do not offer. In addition to traditional means such as ACH and wire, Interactive Brokers now offers bidirectional funding via stablecoin. Clients can fund their accounts and transfer to external destinations like personal cryptocurrency wallets, using three stablecoins USDC issued by Circle, the Ripple stablecoin (RLUSD), and the PayPal stablecoin (PYUSD). Funding and external transfers are processed near-instantly, 24/7, including on weekends and holidays. This allows clients to move capital onto the platform and begin trading across 170 global markets within minutes, any day of the year.

Full crypto transfer flexibility. Eligible clients can send and receive supported digital assets to and from both custodial and non-custodial wallets.

A unified multi-asset platform. Clients can trade cryptocurrency alongside a broad range of financial assets including stocks, options, futures, bonds, funds and prediction markets. There are no separate apps and no need to switch between platforms.

New Token Additions

Today's expansion adds nine tokens through zerohash, including Pax Gold (PAXG), a gold-backed digital token representing fully allocated, physical gold held in professional vault facilities.

New Additions via zerohash:

Aave (AAVE)

Aptos (APT)

Canton (CC)

Lido DAO (LDO)

Monad (MON)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

Plasma (XPL)

Pax Gold (PAXG)

Uniswap (UNI)

Also Available via Paxos Trust Company, N.A.:

Aave (AAVE)

Uniswap (UNI)

Pax Gold (PAXG)

Already Available via zerohash: Avalanche (AVAX), Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Sui (SUI).

Already Available via Paxos: Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Chainlink (LINK), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Polygon (MATIC), and Solana (SOL)

For additional information, please visit:

US and countries served by IBLLC: Cryptocurrency Trading

United Kingdom: Cryptocurrency Trading

Availability of products varies by Interactive Brokers affiliate and client country of residence. Trading in digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, is especially risky and is only for individuals with a high risk tolerance and the financial ability to sustain losses.

Bidirectional funding via Stablecoin is not available to clients of Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited or Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited. The new crypto-assets are not available to clients of Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited.

The best-informed investors choose Interactive Brokers.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a member of the S&P 500. Its affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and prediction markets around the clock on over 170 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron's, Investopedia, Stockbrokers.com, and many others.

Follow Interactive Brokers on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Reddit, X (Twitter),TikTok, YouTube

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260714178768/en/

Contacts:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.

Media:

Katherine Ewert, media@ibkr.com