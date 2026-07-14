Messagepoint, a leading provider of AI-powered customer communications management (CCM) software, today announced that it has been positioned as a leader in the QKS SPARK Matrix: Customer Communications Management (CCM) 2026. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Messagepoint has been recognized as a CCM leader by QKS. In addition, Messagepoint was recognized as an Innovation Pioneer, reflecting the company's continued leadership in applying artificial intelligence (AI) to transform customer communications management and its recent introduction of MARCIEAssist, the first agentic AI capability built to automate the work of CCM.

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Messagepoint is recognized by QKS as an Innovation Pioneer in Customer Communications Management, 2026.

The QKS SPARK Matrix provides a detailed analysis of the global CCM market, evaluating vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. Messagepoint's position as both a CCM Leader and Innovation Pioneer reflects its ongoing commitment to helping organizations simplify and accelerate the management of complex customer communications through intelligent content management, advanced AI capabilities, and business-user empowerment.

The recognition comes at a pivotal time for the CCM industry as AI introduces new opportunities to improve speed, compliance, and customer experience. Messagepoint's recent introduction of MARCIEAssist represents a significant advancement for the industry, enabling users to simply describe what they want to accomplish while agentic AI executes the work of creating, updating, and managing content, data, rules, and templates.

"Messagepoint is a content-first CCM platform with depth concentrated in leveraging AI to optimize CCM processes and outcomes," said Saurabh Raj, Principal Analyst of QKS Group. "What distinguishes MARCIEAssist is the combination of agentic action with the governance, audit trails, and rollback capabilities that regulated industries require. It reflects where CCM is heading: AI that does the work, under the user's control."

"We are honored to be recognized as a leader and especially proud to be recognized as an Innovation Pioneer by QKS," said Steve Biancaniello, CEO and co-founder of Messagepoint. "Since introducing AI-powered Content Intelligence, Messagepoint has consistently found new and innovative ways to apply AI to CCM. With MARCIEAssist, we are taking the next step in that journey with agentic AI that fundamentally transforms how customer communications work gets done. We believe the future of CCM lies in helping organizations move beyond manual processes and enabling AI to safely do the work while maintaining the governance, visibility, and control enterprises require."

The Messagepoint Communications Cloud combines intelligent content management, high-performance composition, and agentic AI to streamline and modernize the creation, management, optimization, and delivery of highly personalized communications across all channels. The Messagepoint platform is trusted by leading organizations in highly regulated industries, including healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government.

To download the QKS SPARK Matrix: Customer Communications Management 2026 report, visit http://www.messagepoint.com/resources/2026-spark-matrix-for-customer-communication-management.

About Messagepoint

Messagepoint is a leading provider of AI-powered customer communications management software that transforms how complex customer communications are created, managed, and delivered. An award-winning innovator in the CCM market, Messagepoint has pioneered solutions that empower business users to manage highly personalized, regulated communications with greater speed, accuracy, and control. Today, Messagepoint leverages advanced AI, including agentic AI, to simplify the migration, optimization, authoring, management, and orchestration of communications across all channels. Organizations rely on Messagepoint to deliver exceptional customer experiences with greater efficiency, confidence, and compliance. For more information, visit www.messagepoint.com.

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Media:

Pamela Mugford

Messagepoint

pam.mugford@messagepoint.com