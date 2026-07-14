Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Exolnet Inc. (exolnet.com), a Montreal custom web development agency founded in 2007, today announced the launch of a new artificial intelligence development service. The offering helps Quebec businesses design, build, and integrate AI-powered features directly into their custom software, business applications, and internal platforms.





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Bridging the Gap Between AI Models and Business Applications

The rapid adoption of large language models has created a growing demand from small and mid-sized businesses to embed AI capabilities into their daily operations. Many organizations have the data and the use cases, but lack the in-house engineering capacity to move from prototype to production. The new Exolnet service is designed to address this gap, combining the agency's experience in custom software development with applied AI engineering.

A Service Designed for Production, Not Just Prototypes

The artificial intelligence development service covers the full lifecycle of an AI-powered feature, from initial discovery and feasibility analysis through implementation, deployment, and post-launch monitoring. Projects are scoped to deliver measurable business outcomes rather than experimental demonstrations, with attention paid to data governance, hosting choices, and long-term maintainability.

"Many of our clients are no longer asking whether they should adopt AI, they are asking how to do it responsibly and at the right scale for their business," said Alexandre d'Eschambeault, Technical Director at Exolnet."Our role is to translate that question into concrete, secure, and maintainable solutions that fit each client's existing technology stack."

Building on Almost Two Decades of Custom Development Experience

The artificial intelligence service extends Exolnet's established practice in custom web development, e-commerce, and enterprise application integration. Existing clients can now incorporate AI features into projects already maintained by the agency, while new clients can engage Exolnet specifically for AI initiatives. The agency's developers work primarily out of Montreal, providing French and English service across Canada.

How to Learn More

Additional information about Exolnet's artificial intelligence services, including its approach and AI development capabilities, is available at https://www.exolnet.com/en/services/artificial-intelligence.

About Exolnet Inc.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Exolnet Inc. (exolnet.com) is a custom software development firm that designs, builds, and maintains business applications, digital products, and enterprise software for organizations across Canada. The agency works with a range of technologies including JavaScript frameworks, and now applied artificial intelligence, supporting clients from discovery through long-term maintenance. Additional information is available at https://www.exolnet.com.

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