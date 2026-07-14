WALDEVAR Holding, a leading provider of turnkey EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) solutions for utility-scale photovoltaic and hybrid energy projects, has completed the strategic acquisition of Elemo, a recognized expert with 30+ years of experience in high and extra-high-voltage electrical infrastructure. Following the acquisition, Elemo will operate under a new brand identity: WALDEVAR Power Grid.

The acquisition comes as Romania strengthens its position among Europe's fastest-growing renewable energy markets, driven by accelerating investments in solar, battery storage and grid infrastructure. As grid connection becomes the main bottleneck for large-scale renewable projects, the integration of Elemo enables WALDEVAR to deliver fully integrated infrastructure solutions, from engineering and construction to energy storage integration and connection to Romania's National Power Grid through its in-house resources.

"Building a photovoltaic park is only one part of the equation. Fast and reliable grid connection is where large-scale projects face their greatest challenges. By integrating Elemo and launching WALDEVAR Power Grid, we have become a fully integrated energy infrastructure group capable of delivering utility-scale renewable projects entirely with our own resources," said Christian Leonte, CEO, WALDEVAR Holding.

The new company combines WALDEVAR's financial strength and integrated EPC capabilities with Elemo's specialized expertise in high-voltage infrastructure. Its portfolio includes 1,500+ km of high-voltage transmission lines, over 4,000 km of optical ground wire (OPGW) on high-voltage networks, complex helicopter-assisted installation operations, and technical certifications issued by Romania's National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE): C1B, D1, D2 and E2.

About WALDEVAR Holding

WALDEVAR Holding is a Bucharest-based group of companies operating across the full value chain of utility-scale renewable energy projects: from engineering and construction to grid connection, energy storage integration, and operations maintenance.

With more than 3.5 GW of installed or under construction capacity across Romania, Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy and France, over 2,000 in-house specialists, and more than 400 heavy construction machines, WALDEVAR is one of Europe's largest EPC contractors in the renewable energy sector.

About WALDEVAR Power Grid (formerly Elemo)

Founded in 1994 with fully private capital, the company is a leading Romanian player in the engineering, construction and maintenance of overhead electrical networks ranging from 0.4 kV to 750 kV, delivering turnkey infrastructure projects to the highest standards of engineering safety and innovation.

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