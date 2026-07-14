Munich hub strengthens agency's presence across EMEA as demand for international communications continues to grow

SourceCode Communications, the international technology communications consultancy, today announced the launch of SourceCode Germany, establishing the agency's first office in continental Europe and marking a major milestone in its international expansion.

Based in Munich, one of Europe's leading technology and innovation centres, the new office launches with active client engagements already underway and a growing pipeline of opportunities expected to come on stream throughout the second half of the year. The expansion reflects increasing demand from both international brands seeking support in the German market and German companies looking to raise their profile across Europe and beyond.

The launch builds on the success of SourceCode's UK operation and further strengthens the agency's ability to provide integrated communications support across North America, the UK and Europe.

Giles Peddy, Managing Director, UK EMEA at SourceCode Communications, said: "The launch of SourceCode Germany is a significant milestone in our European growth strategy. Germany is Europe's largest economy, a global centre for innovation, and an increasingly important market for many of our clients, making it the natural next step in our expansion.

"What makes this move particularly exciting is that we're entering the market with genuine momentum. We already have client programmes underway, strong interest from organisations looking to partner with us, and an exceptional team in place. That combination gives us a fantastic platform for growth and demonstrates the demand for a fresh, internationally connected communications consultancy that combines deep local expertise with a global perspective."

To support its ambitions in the market, SourceCode has assembled an experienced local team comprising senior communications professionals from some of Germany's leading agencies. The founding team includes an Account Director and Account Manager, with a Managing Director set to join from one of the world's leading communications firms. Together, the team brings decades of experience advising technology companies, scale-ups and multinational brands.

The Munich office will serve as a strategic hub for clients across Germany and the wider DACH region, helping organisations navigate an increasingly complex media and communications landscape while connecting them with audiences across key international markets.

Becky Honeyman, Co-founder of SourceCode Communications, added: "The launch of Germany is one of the most important moments in SourceCode's history. Since day one, our ambition has been to build a truly international consultancy that combines world-class communications expertise with the agility, creativity and client focus that modern brands expect.

"Opening our first continental European office with an outstanding team, active client work and a strong growth outlook is a testament to the strength of our international business and the trust our clients place in us. We're excited to welcome our German colleagues to the SourceCode family and look forward to building something special together."

The launch of SourceCode Germany marks the agency's third market and represents the latest milestone in its continued international expansion.

As demand for integrated international communications programmes continues to grow, SourceCode is investing further in its global footprint, strengthening its presence across Europe and building a more connected international network operating under the SourceCode brand. With teams now spanning North America, the UK and continental Europe, plus an extensive global partner network, the agency is well positioned to help ambitious organisations navigate complex markets, build reputation and drive growth across borders.

About SourceCode Communications

Since 2017, SourceCode Communications has transformed from an idea on the back of a napkin into the award-winning, global technology communications agency where the brands, communities, and people who are changing the world for the better come to grow. With offices in New York, London, Munich and San Francisco, SourceCode works with a vast range of trailblazing consumer and B2B brands from ambitious scale-ups to established category leaders. Blending agile PR sensibilities, deep industry experience and innovative tools, our team is building communications products and programs that achieve real business results. For more information, please visit https://sourcecodecommunications.com/.

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