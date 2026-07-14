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ACCESS Newswire
14.07.2026 16:38 Uhr
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Savantage Solutions Introduces Five New FM QSMO-Approved Innovative Financial Management Tools to the Federal Market

Savantage's five AI-powered Additional FM Solutions are Available in the Treasury FM QSMO Marketplace, bringing powerful enterprise automations and efficiencies

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Savantage Solutions (Savantage) announced today that it has launched five new Additional FM Solutions in the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Management Quality Service Management Office (FM QSMO) Marketplace. Each of these FM QSMO-approved Additional FM Solutions help usher in a new era of secure and modern powerful automations with full auditability for manually cumbersome Federal financial management operations. Made in America and built entirely in Oracle APEX, Oracle's cutting-edge, AI-native low code application platform, each tool can integrate seamlessly with any Federal agency's Core Financial System (Core FS) and is already in production for multiple Federal agencies.

"For many federal organizations, financial management operations have long been constrained by fragmented operations and manual, time-intensive processes. Savantage's five purpose-built Additional FM Solutions leverage AI-powered insights and intelligent automations to modernize enterprise financial operations," said Lisa Kazor, CEO of Savantage Solutions. "Designed for robust scalability, compliance, and operational efficiency, these tools automate routine tasks, simplify complex financial management processes, reduce costs, and save time while improving controls and enhancing data transparency."

The newly launched FM QSMO-approved Additional FM solutions include the following:

Paytuit Payroll and Labor Distribution Management provides a comprehensive solution that simplifies complex enterprise payroll, benefits, and labor distribution management for Federal agencies, eliminating the need for cumbersome manual workarounds and analysis. After processing an agency's files from a Federal e-Payroll provider, it records automated payroll commitments, accruals, expenses and reversals, supports automated payroll reclassifications and adjustments, and sends the summary journal vouchers to the agency's Core FS. It also provides agencywide visibility into payroll, benefit, and labor data, at the granular employee level, including the ability to generate payroll registers and leave reports.

Fund Balance with Treasury Automated Reconciliation helps Federal agencies reconcile their cash with Treasury daily instead of monthly, through a series of intelligent automations. It eliminates error-prone, labor-intensive manual comparisons between an agency's Core FS records and Central Accounting Reporting System/Governmentwide Accounting (CARS/GWA) cash transaction data. It produces instant, audit-ready reconciliations and auto-generated reclass files.

General Ledger Research and Closing (GLR&C) empowers users with financial discrepancy reporting and automated and enhanced Journal Voucher (JV) posting and reporting capabilities. Users can create, review, and approve JVs with attached documents (JV packages). It delivers automated and secure JV package creation, workload management, configurable approval controls, email notifications, customizable reporting, and audit traceability.

Bankcard Reconciliation streamlines error-prone manual government charge card reporting by automating the capture and processing of daily bank transaction files. It integrates directly with an agency's bank to import daily transactions, post summarized credit card payments, and supports reallocation of charges to appropriate expense documents. This reduces manual transaction-level reconciliation, improves accuracy, accelerates reporting, and alleviates workload.

GSA SAM Vendor Matching and Reconciliation improves payment integrity, by putting the agency in the driver's seat for automated and controlled vendor record management. Through automated, daily comparisons between the Core FS and GSA SAM vendor records, it flags changed, outdated, or expired registrations for staff to review, rather than letting them go unnoticed, ensuring every update is reviewed and confirmed by staff before it reaches the Core FS vendor record.

About Savantage Solutions

Savantage Solutions is a woman-owned small business headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, that provides a wide range of consulting, integration, technology and support solutions and services to Federal agencies. Savantage has a CMMI-DEV Level 3-rated software development organization, and programs within the company have been certified for the following standards: ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018. One of only four software vendors of financial management systems in the Federal market, Savantage takes pride in its commitment to quality and emphasis on service excellence. For more information, please contact Ayesha Rahman at 301-258-5600 or by email: arahman@savantage.net.

SOURCE: Savantage Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/savantage-solutions-introduces-five-new-fm-qsmo-approved-innovative-financial-management-1190586

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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