Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - CureMeAbroad announced its expansion into Thailand, Turkey, and Mexico as the latest step in a broader push to make cross-border healthcare a practical, structured option for patients, not just a workaround for the wealthy or well-connected. The company has completed a business development push in Thailand and is advancing hospital onboarding in Turkey and Mexico, adding to its existing base in India.





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The expansion reflects what CureMeAbroad describes as its core function: closing the knowledge and coordination gap that has historically kept patients from acting on healthcare access gaps between countries. Patients are matched with accredited hospitals based on their specific condition, given a transparent comparison of treatment options, costs, and timelines, and supported through end-to-end logistics, including visas, travel, accommodation, and interpreters, rather than left to arrange it all themselves.

"Adding a new market only matters if it turns into real surgical capacity patients can actually access within weeks. That's the entire point behind every expansion we make," said Aditya Oza, Co-Founder & CEO of CureMeAbroad.

A Maturing Industry, Not a Niche Workaround

According to Grand View Research, the global medical tourism market was valued at roughly $34 billion in 2025 and is projected to exceed $126 billion by 2035, driven by rising domestic healthcare costs and improving hospital standards abroad. CureMeAbroad's growth mirrors that shift: in Turkey, CureMeAbroad is adding more hospitals to the network, and onboarded hospitals are managing their own profiles on the platform, a step the company says reflects the maturity of those partnerships, while treatment records and outcomes continue to be shared back with each patient's home physician to keep cross-border care connected to their existing healthcare relationships.

The expansion gives patients broader access to procedures across all four markets: cardiac care, oncology, and orthopedic surgery through the company's existing India network, fertility treatment and cosmetic surgery in Thailand, and cosmetic surgery, dental care, and bariatric surgery in Turkey and Mexico.

About CureMeAbroad

CureMeAbroad is a medical tourism discovery and concierge platform that helps patients find, compare, and book treatment with vetted hospitals worldwide. It primarily connects patients across Western markets, including the US, UK, and Australia, with accredited partner hospitals globally, managing the journey end to end. The company is a signatory to the UN Global Compact and is in the advanced stages of securing Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA), with registered offices in India and the US.

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Source: United Press