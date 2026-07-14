Topcon Agriculture has released a new report highlighting issues and opportunities in the adoption of precision agriculture technology in Brazil. The report "From barriers to progress: Accelerating the adoption of technology by Brazilian farmers" draws on input from agricultural research scientists, farmers, and key industry studies to outline how wider technology adoption can help produce more food efficiently, profitably, and sustainably.

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Topcon Agriculture has released a new report highlighting issues and opportunities in the adoption of precision agriculture technology in Brazil. The report "From barriers to progress: Accelerating the adoption of technology by Brazilian farmers" draws on input from agricultural research scientists, farmers, and key industry studies to outline how wider technology adoption can help produce more food efficiently, profitably, and sustainably.

Brazil is a major contributor to the global food supply and is viewed as a key country capable of expanding output to meet rising food demand with global population growth. From soybeans to sugarcane, beef, and coffee, Brazil produces a diverse range of export commodities.

"Brazil's agriculture is not just nationally important. It is globally important for food security, economic stability, and environmental sustainability," said Bruno Lucio, director of Topcon Agriculture in Latin America.

While precision technology such as machine guidance and autosteering was initially adopted by many large-scale operations, advances in technology have made them more accessible to farmers running enterprises of all types and sizes. Whether a small grazing livestock farm, a horticultural business, or a fruit operation, there are now lower-cost solutions available that can help agricultural producers reduce field inputs, fuel use, and labor hours.

"This report sets out some of the circumstances that support that claim and backs them with comments and statistics from across the food and agriculture sector," said Lucio. "It calls for stronger collaboration between industry stakeholders, government agencies and research institutions for expanded access to financing, investing in rural connectivity infrastructure and strengthening farmer education and technical support programs."

Highlighted points in the report include:

Ag tech adoption in Brazil is often constrained by practical, economic, and political issues.

Precision technologies are key to making farms more productive.

Solutions such as autosteering and variable-rate systems have the potential to save millions of hours and thousands of liters and tons of inputs, from fuel to fertilizer.

Vitor H. V. Mondo, innovation ecosystems supervisor, Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa), said in the report, "Technologies that reduce complexity, improve interoperability, demonstrate clear return on investment, and support decision-making at the farm level are likely to play a central role in expanding adoption across different production systems."

In addition to Mondo, contributors to the report include Ricardo Inamasu, research scientist, Embrapa; and João Pierobon, farmer, São Paulo, Brazil, among other experts in the industry.

The report, available in Portuguese, is available at topconpositioning.com/br/pt/articles/from-barriers-to-progress.

About Topcon Positioning Systems

Topcon Positioning Systems is an innovation company focused on delivering precision technologies and workflow solutions for the global construction, geomatics, and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Systems (topconpositioning.com) is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. Its European head office is in Zoetermeer, Netherlands. Parent company Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Topcon Agriculture social channels: LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube.

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