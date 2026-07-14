Rodney Strong Vineyards Unveils Bold New Packaging That Honors Heritage While Elevating Modern Appeal

Healdsburg, California, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodney Strong Vineyards, one of Sonoma County's pioneering wineries, has unveiled a striking new packaging refresh designed to honor its heritage while connecting with today's wine consumer through modern design and timeless craftsmanship.

More than a design update, the new label marks a strategic evolution for the winery. Rooted in Rodney Strong's legacy as a trailblazing Sonoma winery, the refreshed look introduces a clean, elevated aesthetic that stands out on the shelf and performs across digital platforms-while staying true to the authenticity that has defined the winery for decades.

"This new design is a fresh take on Rodney Strong," said Erica Odden, Vice President of Marketing. "It celebrates where we came from while positioning us for the future-built for both shelf and scroll without compromising the legacy we've built."

The updated label architecture strengthens Rodney Strong's identity across the portfolio, with refined typography, clearer tiering, and bold color cues that increase brand recognition and visual impact. The result is a modern, sophisticated look that signals quality and approachability while making the wines more engaging in both retail and social settings.

The refresh also elevates the winery's Estate tier with a luxe palette of black, gold, and cream accented by foil detailing. The design creates a clear visual bridge to the Reserve tier, reinforcing Rodney Strong's "ladder to luxury" and making trade-up intuitive for consumers.

The new packaging is already hitting shelves and will continue rolling out across Rodney Strong's portfolio throughout the year in retail, restaurant, and online channels nationwide.

About Rodney Strong Vineyards

Founded in 1959 by California wine pioneer Rod Strong as the county's 13th bonded winery, Rodney Strong Vineyards is a family-owned estate winery dedicated to crafting premium wines from Sonoma County's finest appellations, including Russian River Valley, Alexander Valley, and Chalk Hill. For more than 36 years, the winery has flourished under the leadership of the Klein family, fourth-generation California farmers, who are deeply committed to environmental stewardship and innovation. Rodney Strong Vineyards sustainably farms 11 estate vineyards spanning 1,115 acres, producing expressive wines that reflect the character and diversity of Sonoma County. Guided by a passion for quality, hospitality, and long-term sustainability, Rodney Strong Vineyards continues to set the standard for excellence in California winemaking.

Learn more at RodneyStrong.com, or follow on Instagram @rsvineyards.

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Rodney Strong Vineyards Unveils New Packaging Design

New Look, Same Exceptional Sonoma County Cabernet

Christopher O'Gorman Rodney Strong Wine Estates 707-433-0998 chrisog@rodneystrong.com