New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Symposium Capital has unveiled its unique ranking model: the Composite Opportunity Score, or COS. The Composite Opportunity Score decomposes into its contributing factors, so analysts can see exactly why an asset ranked where it did. Every asset in the fund's universe - a Richter canvas, a 2015 Burgundy, a CGC 9. Amazing Spider-Man #300 - receives a COS that the investment team uses to decide where to spend its due diligence time.





2015 Burgundy wine referenced as an example by Symposium Capital.



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Every asset in Symposium Capital's universe - whether it is a Richter canvas, a 2015 Burgundy, or a CGC 9. Amazing Spider-Man #300 - receives a COS that the investment team uses to decide where to spend its due diligence time.



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"The barrier to successfully investing in alternative assets isn't solely finding the opportunities, it's filtering which ones deserve the time and resources for assessment," said Morgan Miller, Managing Partner and CEO. "We have a world-class team of experts, who are our primary source of deal flow and strategic direction. The Composite Opportunity Score expands and supplements our human capital. It takes a universe of specific relevant data, and helps us narrow down where to look first, allowing us to consider a much wider range of possible acquisitions. That type of advanced and targeted access is a quantifiable advantage," Morgan Miller added.





Morgan Miller, Symposium Capital General Partner and CEO.



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"From data to real-world usability, I believe a score is only useful if an analyst can see under the curtain to understand the model's weights. The COS breaks down into its underlying factors: valuation gap, sentiment, scarcity, and data quality, so the team can see exactly why an asset ranked where it did, and override it when they know something the model doesn't. It's built to sharpen judgment and give the experts an actionable edge," Jackson Wittenberg, Head of AI at Symposium Capital, stated.

The model is simply a weighted combination of four factor categories. The complexity lives in the sub-models that feed each factor.

The first input is the valuation gap: the spread between the platform's attribute-adjusted fair-value estimate and the asset's current market price. This is where the Hedonic Pricing Model does most of its work, decomposing price into attribute contributions like artist, vintage, grade, provenance, and condition. A wide positive gap indicates a potentially undervalued asset.

The second input is sentiment momentum, captured through the platform's Perception Score framework. Exhibitions, critics' reviews, franchise announcements, social media activity, and community discussion all feed into a single Valuation Uplift metric that estimates the expected price impact of attention events before the broader market prices them in.

The third input is supply dynamics: scarcity, liquidity, and transaction velocity. In wine, this shows up as the Scarcity Elasticity Metric. In comics, it appears as grade-census scarcity. In art, it registers as available supply at an artist's price tier.

The fourth input is data quality, which functions as a penalty. Assets with incomplete provenance, missing condition reports, or sparse transaction histories are downgraded.

Assets scoring in the top tier are flagged for deeper manual review. The system functions as a lead-generation engine: narrowing a universe of thousands to a short list where closer inspection is warranted. Symposium Capital's position is that the edge in alternative assets is in attention allocation, not in model opacity, and that a transparent score that analysts can interrogate is more valuable than a higher-accuracy one they can't.

"The COS isn't a black box. Every score is a composite of quantifiable factors. This new platform accelerates our processes, while adding necessary insight and efficiency to the investment decision-making process," Jackson Wittenberg affirmed.





Symposium Capital has unveiled its unique ranking model: the Composite Opportunity Score.



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Symposium Capital is an alternative asset fund specializing in fine art, fine wine, and collectible comics. Learn more about Symposium Capital at symposiumcapital.com.

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Source: Symposium Capital