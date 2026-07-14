XenData, Inc.: XenData Announces LTO Archive Appliances with Both File and S3 Object Storage Interfaces

PINE GROVE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / XenData, the provider of cutting-edge data storage solutions, announces three appliances that archive to LTO tape libraries and can be accessed simultaneously as a single highly scalable file system and as S3 object storage.

With the new XenData appliances, files and objects are equivalent. Like any file system, each file has a file name and a path. When it is treated as an S3 object, the object key - the official term for the name of an S3 object - consists of the same path and file name.

Example LTO Archive illustrating the X50 V3 Appliance managing a 2.1 PB LTO library which can be expanded to over 16 PB.

The appliances include a fast storage tier based on disk or SSD which provides write caching and intelligent pre-fetching for enhanced performance. They support most LTO library models, including from HPE, IBM, Qualstar, Quantum, Spectra Logic and Symply, providing nearline LTO capacities that scale to tens of PBs. Each appliance runs a Windows Server 2025 operating system and may be accessed as one or more SMB or NFS shares or as one or more S3 buckets using HTTPS.

The characteristics of the three models are summarized below.

XenData Model Maximum number of LTO library drives Size and type of fast storage tier X20 V3 2 LTO SAS 20 TB HDD X25-S V3 4 LTO SAS 12 TB SSD X50 V3 8 LTO SAS or FC 64 TB or 144 TB HDD RAID

The appliances manage LTO-10 and earlier generation libraries to provide significantly lower cost per terabyte than traditional hard disk drives or enterprise flash storage. The systems are both cost-effective and energy efficient as LTO cartridges at rest consume no energy, cutting data center cooling and energy costs.

In addition to cost savings, the appliances provide a high level of ransomware protection. Deleted and prior versions of files/objects are retained on LTO cartridges, and the appliances allow users to easily restore them.

Dr Phil Storey, XenData CEO, commented, " With our new appliances, we are bridging the gap between file-based applications and on-premises object storage. They provide cost-effective long-term storage that is easily used in both file system and object storage workflows."

About XenData

XenData is a global provider of professional data storage solutions optimized for video and other applications with high volumes of large files. It offers cutting edge hybrid cloud solutions and highly scalable on-premises active archive systems. XenData has customers in over 100 countries, including government organizations, global media companies and other large corporations. For more information visit: https://xendata.com/

Contact Information

Alyssa Pingul

XenData Marketing Specialist

+1 (925) 464-2618

SOURCE: XenData, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/xendata-announces-lto-archive-appliances-with-both-file-and-s3-ob-1188640