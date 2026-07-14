Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Time to Buy! Diese drei Kräfte treiben die Tiefsee-Exploration massiv an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2026 15:45 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clar Global AB (publ): Resolutions at the extraordinary general meeting in Clar Global AB (publ)

An extraordinary general meeting of Clar Global AB (publ) was held today, 14 July 2026, in Stockholm. The meeting resolved, in summary, on the following matters.

Resolution on the distribution of shares

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to distribute all shares in the wholly owned English subsidiary Clar Global Ltd, company registration number 17276599, to the shareholders of Clar Global AB (publ).

The meeting further resolved that each share in Clar Global AB (publ) on the record date for the distribution shall entitle the holder to one (1) share in Clar Global Ltd. The Board of Directors was authorised to determine the record date for the distribution.

The value of the distribution of the Shares is determined based on the book value as of the date of distribution of the Shares to the company's shareholders, in accordance with applicable accounting rules. The book value of the Shares at the time of distribution is estimated to amount to approximately SEK 116,000.

The distribution forms part of the Group's preparations for a potential future restructuring in connection with Lendo AB's pending application to operate as a credit institution. As previously communicated, the Group is considering a future share exchange under which Clar Global Ltd would become the new parent company of the Group, subject to, among other things, the relevant regulatory approvals. In connection with the licensing process, the group is considering offering shareholders a share swap to establish Clar Global Ltd as the new parent company of what is currently the Clar Global Group, with the existing operations divided into two independent subgroups. In connection with such a license application, and prior to the implementation of the share swap, the group's outstanding bond financing is also expected to be refinanced.

The English text in this press release is an unofficial translation of the Swedish original. In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

For further information, please contact:
Per Granstrand, CEO
ir@clar.co

About Clar
Clar is an international fintech company that has been building global infrastructure for credit brokage since 2017. The company connects millions of consumers with banks and financial institutions and operates in markets across Europe, Latin America and Asia. By combining technology, data and strong local brands, Clar works to create a more transparent and efficient credit market.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.