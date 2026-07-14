Clar Global AB (publ): Resolutions at the extraordinary general meeting in Clar Global AB (publ)

An extraordinary general meeting of Clar Global AB (publ) was held today, 14 July 2026, in Stockholm. The meeting resolved, in summary, on the following matters.

Resolution on the distribution of shares

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to distribute all shares in the wholly owned English subsidiary Clar Global Ltd, company registration number 17276599, to the shareholders of Clar Global AB (publ).

The meeting further resolved that each share in Clar Global AB (publ) on the record date for the distribution shall entitle the holder to one (1) share in Clar Global Ltd. The Board of Directors was authorised to determine the record date for the distribution.

The value of the distribution of the Shares is determined based on the book value as of the date of distribution of the Shares to the company's shareholders, in accordance with applicable accounting rules. The book value of the Shares at the time of distribution is estimated to amount to approximately SEK 116,000.

The distribution forms part of the Group's preparations for a potential future restructuring in connection with Lendo AB's pending application to operate as a credit institution. As previously communicated, the Group is considering a future share exchange under which Clar Global Ltd would become the new parent company of the Group, subject to, among other things, the relevant regulatory approvals. In connection with the licensing process, the group is considering offering shareholders a share swap to establish Clar Global Ltd as the new parent company of what is currently the Clar Global Group, with the existing operations divided into two independent subgroups. In connection with such a license application, and prior to the implementation of the share swap, the group's outstanding bond financing is also expected to be refinanced.

The English text in this press release is an unofficial translation of the Swedish original. In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

For further information, please contact:

Per Granstrand, CEO

ir@clar.co

About Clar

Clar is an international fintech company that has been building global infrastructure for credit brokage since 2017. The company connects millions of consumers with banks and financial institutions and operates in markets across Europe, Latin America and Asia. By combining technology, data and strong local brands, Clar works to create a more transparent and efficient credit market.