Virtune AB (Publ): Virtune adds Twinstake as an Additional Staking Provider within its Crypto ETP Programme

Stockholm, 14 July 2026 - Virtune today announces that the issuer has added an additional staking provider, Twinstake Ltd. ("Twinstake"), which will be available alongside existing staking providers within Virtune's ETP programme.

Virtune is expanding its staking infrastructure by including Twinstake as an additional staking provider. Twinstake, together with existing staking providers, may be used for crypto ETPs within Virtune's programme. The applicable staking providers for each product will be specified in the relevant final terms.

Twinstake Ltd. is an exempted company under company number 386248 and provides non-custodial staking infrastructure and validator services for digital assets.

Press contact

Christopher Kock, VD Virtune AB (Publ)

Christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.