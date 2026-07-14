Boeing Announces Second Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2026 as follows:
Major Programs
2nd Quarter
Year-to-Date
Commercial Airplanes Programs
737
129
243
767
10
16
777
7
15
787
25
40
Total
171
314
Defense, Space & Security Programs
AH-64 Apache (New)
6
8
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
9
24
CH-47 Chinook (New)
4
5
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
2
3
F-15 Models
3
4
F/A-18 Models
3
5
KC-46 Tanker
4
8
MH-139
3
5
P-8 Models
1
2
Commercial and Civil Satellites
-
1
Total1
35
65
1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
Contact: Investor Relations: [email protected]
Communications: [email protected]
SOURCE Boeing