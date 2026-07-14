Procurement Professionals Alliance: Notice and Request for Proposals for RFP B260005 - Online Marketplace Platform and Notice and Request for Proposals for RFP 25-22537 Airfield Lighting

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / East Texas A&M University (the "Lead Public Entity"), in cooperation with RFxPremier (the "cooperative") is issuing this Request for Proposals RFP B260005 (this "RFP") from qualified firms or agencies interested in providing an Online Marketplace Platform.

You may download this RFP and related forms by visiting: https://www.txsmartbuy.gov/esbd/RFPB260005

Proposals must be received by August 21, 2026, at 3:00 PM Central Time as instructed in the solicitation documents.

If you have any questions about obtaining the RFP, please contact Travis Ball (Travis.Ball@etamu.edu) or Michelle Johnson (mjohnson@rfxpremier.org).

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The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (the "Lead Public Entity"), in cooperation with RFxPremier (the "cooperative") is issuing this Request for Proposals RFP 25-22537 (this "RFP") for qualified firms or agencies interested in providing Airfield Lighting Products.

You may download this RFP and related forms by visiting https://www.mwaa.com/contracting-opportunity/rfp-25-22357-airfield-lighting-products

Proposals must be received by August 7th at 2:00 PM (Eastern) as instructed in the solicitation documents.

If you have any questions about obtaining the RFP, please contact Seung Kim (Seung.Kim@MWAA.com).

SOURCE: Procurement Professionals Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/notice-and-request-for-proposals-for-rfp-b260005-online-marketpl-1190371