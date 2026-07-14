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ACCESS Newswire
14.07.2026 18:02 Uhr
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Procurement Professionals Alliance: Notice and Request for Proposals for RFP B260005 - Online Marketplace Platform and Notice and Request for Proposals for RFP 25-22537 Airfield Lighting

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / East Texas A&M University (the "Lead Public Entity"), in cooperation with RFxPremier (the "cooperative") is issuing this Request for Proposals RFP B260005 (this "RFP") from qualified firms or agencies interested in providing an Online Marketplace Platform.

You may download this RFP and related forms by visiting: https://www.txsmartbuy.gov/esbd/RFPB260005

Proposals must be received by August 21, 2026, at 3:00 PM Central Time as instructed in the solicitation documents.

If you have any questions about obtaining the RFP, please contact Travis Ball (Travis.Ball@etamu.edu) or Michelle Johnson (mjohnson@rfxpremier.org).

--

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (the "Lead Public Entity"), in cooperation with RFxPremier (the "cooperative") is issuing this Request for Proposals RFP 25-22537 (this "RFP") for qualified firms or agencies interested in providing Airfield Lighting Products.

You may download this RFP and related forms by visiting https://www.mwaa.com/contracting-opportunity/rfp-25-22357-airfield-lighting-products

Proposals must be received by August 7th at 2:00 PM (Eastern) as instructed in the solicitation documents.
If you have any questions about obtaining the RFP, please contact Seung Kim (Seung.Kim@MWAA.com).

SOURCE: Procurement Professionals Alliance



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/notice-and-request-for-proposals-for-rfp-b260005-online-marketpl-1190371

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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