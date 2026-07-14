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WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
13.07.26 | 08:09
2,620 Euro
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TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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2,2402,54018:16
Dow Jones News
14.07.2026 18:03 Uhr
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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets 
14-Jul-2026 / 16:28 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets 
 
DATE: July 14, 2026 

Reference: Public disclosures of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. dated April 19, 2013 

It was announced on April 19, 2013 that GMTN (Global Medium Term Notes) program has been established by our Bank in 
order to arrange borrowing instruments issuance transactions in any currency with different series and maturities. 

Below stated CMB issuance certificates has been received in regards to the issuance under the GMTN programme. 

ISIN        Issue Date    Maturity     Currency    Nominal Amount 
 
XS3444332XXX    14.07.2026    19.07.2027    USD               10.000.000,00

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 436259 
EQS News ID:  2365818 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2365818&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2026 11:28 ET (15:28 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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