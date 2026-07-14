"Follow My Team" Package is Coming Soon, Allowing Men's Women's Basketball Fans Guaranteed Access to Their Favorite Team's Matches

Today marks two years to go until the Opening Ceremony of the LA28 Olympic Games, and to celebrate the milestone, the Official Hospitality Provider of LA28, On Location, has launched a new wave of ticket-inclusive hospitality packages designed to bring fans closer than ever to the action.

Hospitality packages for Equestrian and Diving are now available, alongside newly released package types for Athletics (Track Field), Beach Volleyball, and Golf, expanding the range of options for fans planning to attend the Olympic Games. Leisure-level hospitality packages now also include access to dedicated Hospitality Pavilions. Purchase details are outlined below.

Additional packages will become available on July 28, including a brand-new package concept called "Follow My Team," giving fans guaranteed Hospitality access to their country's Men's Women's Basketball matches without worrying about schedule announcements, draws, or purchasing individual event tickets.

"The LA28 Olympic Games is the perfect opportunity to create once-in-a-lifetime hospitality experiences for fans," said Paul Caine, president of On Location. "These newly released packages span some of the most exciting sports at the Olympic Games and are crafted to give fans unprecedented proximity to the competition. From curated lounges and private suites to the new 'Follow My Team' concept for Men's Women's Basketball, we're designing hospitality experiences that go far beyond a ticket; they're immersive journeys that make every moment of the Olympic Games feel personal, effortless and extraordinary."

NEW PACKAGES

New hospitality packages now available for purchase on hospitality.la28.org include:

Beach Volleyball Premium Lounge

At Alamitos Beach Stadium, guests can take in Beach Volleyball from the expansive venue's second-floor open-air terrace, offering 360-degree views of the court. During each session, guests will enjoy continuous food and beverage service, featuring premium beverage selections, expedited entry and sweeping field-of-play views against the sun-filled backdrop of Long Beach.

Diving Leisure Lounge

The Leisure Lounge at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center is a relaxed, shaded retreat that provides a comfortable hospitality space in the heart of Pasadena. Guests can soak up the California sun and panoramic San Gabriel Mountain views before and during the session in a semi-covered lounge with shade and an open-air terrace. Here, guests can enjoy delectable light bites and a welcome drink, with additional food and beverages available for purchase. While the lounge provides a shared hospitality environment, it does not include direct views of the field of play.

New hospitality packages are now available for purchase through a member of the hospitality sales team by emailing la28premiumsales@onlocationexp.com or calling 1-855-850-8415. Packages include:

Equestrian Signature Lounge

Santa Anita Park will once again welcome the world's premier Equestrian athletes as they compete for gold across Dressage, Jumping and Eventing at the LA28 Olympic Games returning to the iconic venue that hosted the sport during the Los Angeles 1984 Olympic Games. The package includes a private, reserved table within the Signature Lounge, along with elevated beverage service, refined cuisine and exceptional field-of-play views.

Golf Private Suites

Private Suites at Riviera Country Club, located on the upper level of the iconic 18th hole structure, offer the best of Golf: the freedom to walk the course and follow the competition throughout the day, paired with a refined hospitality space to return to all day between rounds. Guests will have access to a climate-controlled suite featuring connected seating, direct 18th-hole views and all-inclusive food and beverage service with a vantage point from one of golf's most legendary venues.

Athletics (Track Field) Loge Boxes

Witness every stride and sprint of one of the most sought-after sporting events at the Olympic Games from the comfort of a private, open-air Loge Box at LA Memorial Coliseum. Guests will enjoy direct views of the competition as well as access to the Leisure Lounge a vibrant, climate-controlled hub for Athletics (Track Field) guests to connect and enjoy premium food and beverage options. With a limited selection of loge boxes available at this historic venue, private options are expected to sell quickly.

Hospitality Pavilion

Fans who purchase a leisure-level hospitality package at certain venues will now gain access to a Hospitality Pavilion, a centralized hospitality space with proximity to multiple venues within their designated zone, including: The Valley Zone,a backyard-inspired oasis located steps away from the venues for 3x3 Basketball, Modern Pentathlon, Skateboarding, Cycling BMX Racing, and Cycling BMX Freestyle; the Carson Zone, located in an open-air outdoor setting near the Archery, Track Cycling, Hockey, Rugby Sevens, and Tennis venues; the Long Beach Zone, offering a multi-level hospitality environment near the Sport Climbing, Handball, Shooting, Artistic Swimming, Beach Volleyball, and Water Polo venues; and the DTLA Zone, placing guests at the crossroads of global competition, steps away from the venues for Fencing, Judo, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, Weightlifting, and Wrestling.

All pavilions are climate-controlled or shaded environments featuring Olympic Games-inspired décor, an LA-inspired food item and welcome drink, and additional food and beverages available for purchase. While direct views of each sport are not available in the Hospitality Pavilions, guests can follow the day's competition through live coverage displayed on large screens across the venue.

ADDITIONAL PACKAGES

On July 28, additional packages will become available on the LA28 hospitality website, including:

Equestrian Premium Lounge

The Equestrian Premium Lounge will be located a short distance from Premium seating, with a climate-controlled environment featuring LA-inspired food stations, elevated beverages and a lively setting to celebrate each Equestrian competition.

Football (Soccer) Finals Leisure Lounge

Fans can be at the center of Football (Soccer)'s defining moments at Rose Bowl Stadium with access to the Leisure Lounge: a lively hospitality space positioned in the South End Zone that pairs lounge access, offering light bites, a welcome drink and a lively atmosphere, with preferred club seating. Leisure guests will witness Football (Soccer) finals at reserved field level from seats offering direct views of the goal.

"Follow My Team" Basketball

Fans can show their support for their favorite Men's Women's Basketball team as they go head-to-head with other leading nations to seal their place at the final round. The "Follow My Team" package guarantees a spot at three preliminary rounds and one quarter-final round. Each package is accentuated with Olympic Hospitality based on the level of package purchased (Leisure, Premium, Signature or Private Suite). An offering specifically designed for Basketball fanatics, this is a guaranteed way for fans to seamlessly secure tickets through each round of competition.

Current available country packages include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Nigeria, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey and USA for the Men's matches. Women's games include Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czechia, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Mali, Nigeria, Serbia, Spain and USA.

Football (Soccer) Finals Loge Boxes

Hospitality packages for Football (Soccer) Finals Loge Boxes will be available in August, with additional packages for sports including Badminton, Cricket, and Rhythmic Gymnastics to become available later this year.

Olympic Hospitality is the only official and secure source to purchase hospitality packages for the LA28 Olympic Games. Packages include at least one ticket to a sporting session or Ceremony of the purchaser's choice paired with access to shared lounges or private suites, priority entry (where applicable), and exclusive experiences designed to bring fans closer than ever to historic moments at the Olympic Games. Fans are encouraged to secure packages early to guarantee access to the most sought-after events. In purchasing hospitality packages outside official channels, buyers run the risk that tickets or packages will not be delivered or will be cancelled*.

Hospitality packages will be on sale continually through the LA28 Olympic Games and provide guaranteed access to sporting session tickets. For fans looking for official tickets for Olympics Games sporting events without hospitality, sign up for LA28's newsletter at la28.org to be notified about future ticket draws**.

In recognition of Visa's long-standing partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Games, @Visa is the official Way to Pay.

About On Location

On Location is a global leader in premium experiential hospitality, offering ticketing, curated guest experiences, live event production and travel management across sports, entertainment, fashion and culture. On Location provides unrivalled access for corporate clients and fans looking for official, immersive hospitality experiences at marquee events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, FIFA World Cup 2026, Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, and more. An official partner and/or service provider to over 150 iconic rights holders, such as the IOC (Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026 and LA28 Olympic Games), FIFA, NFL, NCAA, UFC, WWE, and PGA of America, the company also owns and operates a number of its own unique experiences. On Location is a subsidiary of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company.

About the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

LA28 will bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games to Los Angeles in 2028, uniting more than 15,000 of the world's greatest athletes in a celebration of sport, culture and human potential. Set against a diverse collection of venues only Southern California can deliver, from the Pacific Ocean to Hollywood stages to world-class arenas, Los Angeles will become the third city ever to host three Olympic Games, following 1932 and 1984, and will also host its first ever Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games will celebrate historic milestones including becoming the first Olympic Games in history to allocate more quota spots to women athletes than men, the debut of new Olympic and Paralympic sports and becoming the first Games since 1948 to not build any new permanent infrastructure. Operating as an independently funded, non-profit organization, LA28 has built a strong foundation of successful commercial partnerships alongside licensing, hospitality and ticketing with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

*On Location reserves the right to modify its package offerings, including any components thereof. All packages referenced are subject to availability. Purchases are subject to On Location's purchase policy available here

**No purchase or payment required to register, enter or win. Restrictions apply. Eligibility subject to verification. Must be at least 18 years of age at time of registration. Terms, deadlines and process subject to change. Official terms for the LA28 ticket draw (which is managed by LA28) are available here

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260713978822/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Sarah Hird, On Location

Sarah.Hird@tkogrp.com