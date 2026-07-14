Montebello, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Fast Deer Bus Charter, a ground transportation company serving Los Angeles and California since 1979, has launched a redesigned website at fastdeerbus.com. The new site showcases the company's current fleet and transportation services. All while making it easier for individuals, schools, corporations, and government agencies to find and book the right transportation solution.





Fast Deer Bus Charter Launches New Website Showcasing 46 Years of California Group Transportation



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Founded more than four decades ago, Fast Deer has grown from a single-vehicle operation into one of Southern California's established Los Angeles bus charter providers. Today, the company operates a diverse fleet that includes full-size motorcoaches from Van Hool and Prevost with up to 56-passenger capacity, mid-size coaches, Mercedes-Benz Sprinters in standard and luxury configurations, and a range of Lincoln sedans and SUVs. The redesigned website organizes this fleet alongside a full directory of service pages covering airport transfers, corporate events, school and college transportation, emergency evacuation planning, government and military contracts, and private charters for occasions ranging from casino trips to wedding day logistics.

"For more than 46 years, Fast Deer Bus Charter has focused on providing safe and dependable transportation for every group we serve," said Robert Vaughan, CEO of Fast Deer Bus Charter. "The new website reflects our history, our fleet, and the commitment that has guided the company since 1979. It also lets people see the full scope of what we offer and understand what sets us apart before they ever pick up the phone. It's a better first impression of the company we've always been."





LA ground transportation company unveils redesigned site reflecting 46 years of charter bus service across California.



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Organizations arranging group transportation increasingly expect online access to fleet information, service details, and reservation options before beginning the booking process. As charter providers continue to expand the range of vehicles and services they offer, updated digital platforms help simplify trip planning for schools, businesses, government agencies, and private groups seeking transportation across multiple destinations.

Operating from Montebello, the company handles transportation across greater Los Angeles, throughout California, and on occasion beyond state lines. Its bus rental services span everything from one-time group outings and recurring shuttle routes to multi-day charters, corporate events, and emergency response support. The company also maintains insurance coverage, driver screening procedures, and maintains experience serving government and military agencies.

Additional information about the company's fleet, service areas, and transportation options is available at fastdeerbus.com.

About Fast Deer Bus Charter

Fast Deer Bus Charter is a ground transportation company based in Montebello, California. Founded in 1979, the company provides charter bus and luxury vehicle services to individuals, schools, corporations, government agencies, and event planners throughout Los Angeles and California. Its fleet includes full-size motorcoaches, mid-size coaches, Mercedes-Benz Sprinters, and Lincoln sedans and SUVs.



Email: sales@fastdeerbus.com

Media Contact





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Source: GetFeatured