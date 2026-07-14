Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed ALD(ALD) at 12:00pm on July 14, 2026 (UTC).





ALD Listing Banner

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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ald_usdt.

About ALD(ALD)

ALD is the core utility and governance token of the Aladdin RWA ecosystem, a one-stop compliant platform for tokenizing real-world assets. It enables staking for incentives, governance participation, access to exclusive features, and value capture from ecosystem growth. The project focuses on bridging traditional assets such as real estate, commodities, IP, and supply chain finance to blockchain with full regulatory compliance and global liquidity solutions.

Why ALD(ALD)

The ALD ecosystem addresses the complexities of RWA tokenization by providing a modular service path that covers asset review, token design, compliance advisory, and market launch. It establishes a closed-loop value network that connects asset owners with global liquidity channels and institutional investors. The protocol's infrastructure emphasizes transparency, regulatory compliance, and sustainable value capture, supporting diverse use cases ranging from enterprise financing and real estate to commodities and supply chain assets.

Tokenomics

Token Name: ALD

ALD Token Symbol: ALD

ALD Total Supply: 1,000,000,000

Allocation Breakdown:

Initial Liquidity Provision and Market Depth Development: 30%

Market Rewards and Ecosystem Incentives: 10%

Early Ecosystem Co-Building and Strategic Partnerships: 30%

Exchange Expansion and Liquidity Partnerships: 15%

Community Co-Managed Multi-Signature Wallet Reserve: 15%

Learn More About ALD(ALD)

Website: https://www.aldrwa.com/

X: https://x.com/aladdin_rwa

Telegram: https://x.com/ald_dao

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305103

Source: LBank