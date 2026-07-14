Edgecliff, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Empower Wills and Estate Lawyers has expanded its wills and estate litigation services in Sydney, increasing the firm's ability to assist clients with will disputes and estate litigation matters across the metropolitan area. The expansion reflects the firm's continued investment in its dedicated wills and estate practice and broadens its ability to manage a wider range of estate disputes while continuing to assess each matter on its individual facts and circumstances.

The expanded services enable Empower Wills and Estate Lawyers to manage more matters, including family provision claims, contested estates, disputes over the validity of wills, probate-related litigation, and other estate disputes. Through this expanded capability, the firm continues to support clients at every stage of a dispute, from the initial assessment through negotiation, mediation, and, where necessary, court proceedings.

As part of the recent expansion, Empower Wills and Estate Lawyers has also increased the availability of assessments to determine whether eligible clients may be offered a Conditional Costs Agreement, commonly referred to as a "no win, no fee" agreement.

Under a Conditional Costs Agreement, a client is not required to pay the firm's professional legal fees unless and until a successful outcome is achieved. However, clients remain responsible for disbursements and barristers' fees incurred throughout the course of the matter. Whether a Conditional Costs Agreement can be offered depends entirely on the merits and circumstances of each case, with every matter assessed individually before such an arrangement is considered.

With the recent expansion of its services, Empower Wills and Estate Lawyers remains committed to strengthening its wills and estate litigation practice across Sydney. The firm will continue to invest in the resources needed to support clients involved in estate disputes while assessing each matter on its own legal and factual circumstances.

Further information about Empower Wills and Estate Lawyers Services, including eligibility for a Conditional Costs Agreement, is available on the firm's website.

About Empower Wills and Estate Lawyers

Empower Wills and Estate Lawyers is a Sydney-based legal practice that focuses on wills and estate law. The firm advises and represents clients in estate planning, family provision claims, will disputes, probate and estate administration, and estate litigation throughout New South Wales and across Australia. Empower Wills and Estate Lawyers provides legal services tailored to the individual circumstances of each matter, supporting clients through all stages of wills and estate matters, from initial advice and dispute resolution to court proceedings where required.

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Source: GetFeatured