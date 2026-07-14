Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Orlando business law firm, Keough Law, is pleased to announce that it is expanding its services to established Florida companies, offering the ability to navigate contract disputes, non-compliance challenges, and trademark protection issues in 2026. The firm, which primarily serves small- to mid-sized businesses, will deliver dependable outside counsel for these legal matters, serving owner-operated companies, manufacturers, agencies, breweries, and professional practices among others.

Keough Law Announces Expansion of Specialized Legal Services for Florida Companies

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Keough Law is stepping up to the plate this year in particular with this expansion as Central Florida's business community booms. The firm is growing its legal counsel for established companies to help them protect their contracts, resolve business and partnership disputes, and safeguard their intellectual property. Critically, the firm emphasizes direct attorney access - clients work with lawyer Shaun Keough directly, not paralegals - for peace of mind and the best possible advice. Furthermore, interested parties can access a complimentary 30-minute discovery consultation to see if Keough Law is right for them.

"Our law firm offers individual attention to business clients, providing them with persuasive, professional, and practical counsel. We believe in fierce advocacy for clients and have over a decade of experience," explains Shaun Keough of Keough Law. "It's our goal with this expansion to bring more attorney-first business legal services to companies and brands operating in the region."

Keough Law is now providing enhanced support for contract disputes, non-compete changes, and trademark protection for established companies, moving beyond its previous core offerings to address the evolving needs of the Florida business community.

Keough Law also has intellectual property offerings that operate nationwide and can help clients protect their trademarks and copyrights, as well as manage trade secrets. The company now has more than a decade of experience helping companies in Orlando and in Massachusetts with further expansions planned.

For more information about Keough Law, use the contact details below.

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Source: Plentisoft