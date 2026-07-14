EQS-News: Creative Management Partners LLC / Key word(s): Science

Dr. Patrick Ojo, Author of FREEDOM FOR PHARMACY, Signs Publishing Agreement With Brick Tower Press as Negotiated by Creative Management Partners (CMP) Agent Alan Morell



14.07.2026 / 18:48 CET/CEST

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- CMP Will Represent Dr. Ojo's Commercial Rights Across All Platforms BEVERLY HILLS, CA - July 14, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Announced today, Dr. Patrick Ojo, Author of FREEDOM FOR PHARMACY, signs Publishing Agreement with Brick Tower Press as Negotiated by Creative Management Partners (CMP) Agent Alan Morell signs with Creative Management Partners (CMP) Agent Alan Morell. CMP will represent Dr. Ojo Commercial Rights Across All Platforms. These include literary works, including a sequel to FREEDOM FOR PHARMACY, broadcast, adaptation of his book to a docuseries, speaking engagements, endorsements, advisory roles with online courses, and licensing. ABOUT DR. PATRICK OJO: Dr. Patrick Ojo was born and brought up in Benin City, Nigeria, Africa. He attended Benin Baptist Model Primary School, Evboneka Grammar School (high school), and Eghosa Grammar School briefly for one year before proceeding to University of Ife, Ile-Ife, for a degree in chemistry. He taught briefly at Government Girls College Ngelzarma, Borno State, as Assistant Head of the Science Department, and Oghada Grammar School, Edo State, as Head of the Science Department before migrating to the United States in 1988. While in the U.S., he worked with New York City Department of Homeless Services as a caseworker; at the same time, he attended New York City Technical College (to complete pre-pharmacy school requirements) and Long Island University, College of Pharmacy, Brooklyn, New York, for his first degree in pharmacy. He became a U.S. citizen in 1996. In 1997 he moved to Florida State for a professional pharmacy practice. He later enrolled in Nova Southeastern University, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for a Doctor of Pharmacy degree, and he graduated in 1999. He has practiced professional pharmacy in various settings: community (Winn-Dixie Pharmacy), hospital (North Shore Hospital, Miami, etc.), closed (compounding prescription pharmacy), in a correctional facility (prison pharmacy), and/or institutional pharmacy. Relevant Links: www.liberatepharmacy1.com www.BrickTowerPress.com Said Author Dr. Patrick Ojo: "Signing with Alan Morell of CMP to be my Agent and him getting me Brick Tower Press Publishing my works signifies a huge milestone for me personally and professionally. I am very excited to work with CMP on submission of my book, FREEDOM FOR PHARMACY, as they navigate with Brick Tower Press for my Literary works and my career commercial rights across CMP avenues of monetization." Said Publisher John T. Colby Jr. of Brick Tower Press: "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Patrick Ojo to Brick Tower Press, where his work joins a distinguished list of authors including Dr. Jane Goodall, Al Jardine of the Beach Boys, Paul Preuss, Dr. Bob Arnot, and many other bestselling writers. FREEDOM FOR PHARMACY fills a real niche: it pulls back the curtain on how the American pharmacy system actually works and gives readers practical guidance for navigating it - timely reading as patients face rising costs and growing confusion about their medications. "We take every author presented to us by CMP's Alan Morell very seriously; he is a leader in doctor-authored books worldwide, and Dr. Ojo's remarkable journey from Nigeria to American pharmacist and author makes this a story we're proud to publish." Said Agent Alan Morell: "I am pleased to announce Dr. Patrick and his wonderful book being Published by Prestigious Publisher Brick Tower Press www.BrickTowerPress.com whose esteemed Publisher John T. Colby Jr. served as CFO and Secretary of Doubleday Book Shops, Inc. and Old Corner Bookstores after holding several positions within Doubleday & Company, Inc., then the largest media company in the world. He has been an industry leader for over four decades. At CMP, we represent more Doctors than any Agency in the World, in our 700+ portfolio of clients across Ent. Sports, Arts, Medical, Health and Wellness, Military, Music, Politics and Business under our CMP Management. "Dr. Patrick, in my view, is truly an American Hero, giving back, having worked with NYC Department of Homeless Services while graduating from Long Island University, College of Pharmacy, Brooklyn, New York, for his pharmacy degree AND also becoming a U.S. citizen in 1996. This year is our Nations 250th USA Anniversary and I felt signing Dr. Patrick was not only patriotic, but significant since his book, FREEDOM FOR PHARMACY is groundbreaking reading and a must read for a large majority of an audience who are confused with today's U.S. Pharmacy's; big Pharma control of the industry. Through Dr. Patrick's book, the reader can navigate the red tape allowing them FREEDOM in this U.S. Medical Sector." About Alan Morell, CEO, Creative Management Partners LLC (CMP) Mr. Morell has over 40 years of global experience managing more than 3,700 campaigns in the development and management of talent, literary works, television and film packaging, commercial rights, corporate consulting, media positioning, sponsorship of live events, and intellectual property rights. He is among the few industry leaders whose clients have received prestigious awards including Grammy, Tony, Clio, Oscar, Emmy, ESPY, Telly, Victors, and New York Times Bestselling author recognition. Contact Information Creative Management Partners LLC (CMP)

Beverly Hills Gardens Building

9440 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 301

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Direct Dial: 508-292-7900

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News Source: Creative Management Partners LLC





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