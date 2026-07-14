Logo Brands Announces New Licensing Partnerships With All U.S. Military Branches

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Logo Brands, a leading manufacturer of officially licensed consumer products, proudly announces new licensing partnerships with all branches of the United States military, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it strengthens its commitment to honoring service members, veterans, and military families through high-quality, officially licensed merchandise.

Under these agreements, Logo Brands will design, produce, and distribute a broad assortment of military-branded lifestyle, outdoor, and tailgating products. The line will include drinkware, coolers, chairs, blankets, bags, and additional fan-favorite categories - all created to reflect the pride, tradition, and heritage of each branch of the Armed Forces.

Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Logo Brands is a family-owned business and a top licensee across collegiate and professional sports. Known for its innovation, best-in-class product quality, and extensive retail reach, Logo Brands partners with major retailers and over 800 colleges and universities to deliver products that elevate the fan experience.

"We are proud to have secured this trademark license agreement with Logo Brands. Through this agreement we'll be able to bring in a fresh wave of gear covering automotive accessories, home décor and collectibles, drinkware and of course go-to tailgating and outdoor recreation accessories." - Jessica O'Haver, Director, USMC Trademark Licensing Office

"The U.S. Army is proud to partner with Logo Brands to bring a dynamic lineup of officially licensed tailgating and outdoor products to active service members, veterans, and their families and friends nationwide," said Caren Chacko, SVP, CAA Brand Management. "This collaboration aims to uphold the values of the U.S. Army by offering high-quality products that reflect the pride, heritage, and commitment of the organization. Together, we're excited to deliver products that help Americans show their U.S. Army spirit at home, on base, and in the great outdoors."

"We're proud to expand our licensing portfolio with all five branches of the U.S. military. Combined with our America 250 license, these exciting additions position us perfectly to celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary. We look forward to honoring the service, sacrifice, and legacy of our military while commemorating this historic milestone in American history." -Kris Talley, EVP of Sales & Licensing at Logo Brands

The new military collections will be available nationwide beginning in 2026 through major retail partners and logobrands.com.

About Logo Brands: Logo Brands is a leading manufacturer of officially licensed products for over 800 colleges and leagues, including the NFL, MLB, MiLB, NHL, NBA, MLS, and NASCAR and specialty brands like FIFA, Olympics, America 250 and Realtree. The company's extensive product range spans outdoor lifestyle, indoor living, and on-the-go categories, with more than 900 different product lines in its history. Founded as a family business in 2000, Logo Brands began by shipping tailgate chairs from a garage just outside of Memphis, Tennessee, and now operates its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee and warehouse in Spring Hill, TN.

About CAA Brand Management

CAA Brand Management is a premier brand development and management business that helps clients execute strategic growth initiatives through consumer products and licensing. With more than three decades of experience and offices in 20 countries worldwide, CAA Brand Management creates innovative, revenue-generating brand extension programs for many of the world's most iconic brands. CAA Brand Management is a division of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), a leading entertainment and sports agency with global expertise spanning entertainment, sports, digital media, publishing, sponsorships, consumer products, fashion, licensing, and philanthropy.

Contact information

Jessica O'Haver - jessica.ohaver@usmc.mil

Caner Snover - caner.snover@caa.com

Kris Talley - kris@logobrands.com

SOURCE: Logo Brands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/logo-brands-announces-new-licensing-partnerships-with-all-u.s.-mil-1190866