Mahé, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - FINXSOL today announced the launch of FINXSOL LaunchPad, a new end-to-end Forex brokerage infrastructure solution designed to help fintech startups, entrepreneurs, and financial businesses establish brokerage operations through a single integrated solution.





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Launching a brokerage business requires coordination across multiple areas, including trading technology, client onboarding, payment infrastructure, liquidity connectivity, compliance planning, and daily operational systems. FINXSOL LaunchPad was developed to simplify this process by bringing together the core components required to build and operate a professional brokerage business.

Built around FINXSOL's Forex broker turnkey solution, LaunchPad combines trading platform integration, CRM and client management systems, client onboarding solutions, payment connectivity, liquidity integration, regulatory guidance, back-office infrastructure, and ongoing technical support.

The solution is designed specifically for fintech startups and entrepreneurs looking to enter the Forex brokerage market with a structured infrastructure approach while reducing the complexity of managing multiple technology and service providers. LaunchPad enables businesses to focus on developing their brand, acquiring customers, and building long-term growth strategies while relying on an integrated operational foundation.

As part of the offering, FINXSOL provides guidance for businesses evaluating their Forex brokerage license requirements, helping clients assess regulatory considerations based on their target markets, business objectives, and expansion plans.

FINXSOL LaunchPad also supports companies seeking a professional white-label Forex brokerage model, allowing businesses to launch under their own brand while accessing established technology and operational infrastructure.

The new solution is available for fintech startups, introducing brokers expanding into brokerage operations, proprietary trading firms, and financial companies seeking a faster and more structured path to market entry. LaunchPad packages start from USD 5,000, with final implementation requirements depending on the selected technology stack, business model, and operational needs.

Operating across more than 26 jurisdictions, FINXSOL provides infrastructure solutions covering brokerage setup, regulatory planning, trading technology, CRM systems, payment connectivity, and ongoing business support. The launch of LaunchPad reflects FINXSOL's continued focus on helping emerging financial businesses build scalable and sustainable operations.

About FINXSOL

FINXSOL is a global fintech infrastructure provider helping entrepreneurs, brokers, proprietary trading firms, and financial businesses launch and scale their operations. By combining technology, regulatory expertise, and operational support, FINXSOL helps clients reduce complexity, accelerate market entry, and build sustainable financial ecosystems.

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Source: GRW