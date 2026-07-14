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ACCESS Newswire
14.07.2026 20:26 Uhr
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Estimating Edge Explores the Connection Between Estimating and Construction Safety Management

BOYNTON BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Estimating Edge, developer of the leading takeoff & estimating software, The EDGE, and a part of Foundation Software's business portfolio, has published a new resource, "The EDGE Users: Exploring SafetyHQ for Construction Safety Management Software," to help specialty trade contractors understand how construction safety management software fits alongside their existing estimating tools.

The resource introduces The EDGE's sister product, SafetyHQ, a safety management solution built for construction contractors.

Where The EDGE supports the preconstruction side of the business with digital bidding for specialty contractors, SafetyHQ covers what happens once a project is underway: the day-to-day safety management that keeps crews safe and companies compliant.

Contractors who read the resource will come away with a clearer picture of:

  • What construction safety management software does and where it fits in a contractor's workflow

  • How SafetyHQ handles Toolbox Talks, site inspections, certifications and OSHA compliance documentation

  • Why centralizing safety records across a growing crew reduces compliance risk

  • What it means for contractors already using The EDGE

Since they're both part of the Foundation Software portfolio, SafetyHQ and The EDGE are backed by the same support team, and contractors who use both often find that safety data from the field can inform more accurate estimates down the road.

The full resource is available on the Estimating Edge website.

About Estimating Edge

Estimating Edge, a Foundation Software company, has been a trusted provider of commercial construction takeoff and estimating software for the roofing, concrete, fireproofing, interior and exterior finishing trades for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.estimatingedge.com or call (844) 334-3378.

SafetyHQ

SafetyHQ is part of the Foundation Software portfolio. To see how it fits in alongside The EDGE and other products, visit: https://www.foundationsoft.com/partner/safetyhq/.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software has been the leading provider of construction software and services since 1985, delivering products that cover a project's entire lifecycle, including job cost accounting, expense management, takeoff& estimating, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Estimating Edge



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/estimating-edge-explores-the-connection-between-estimating-and-co-1190237

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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