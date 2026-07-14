Lelantos Holdings, Inc.: Lelantos Holdings Launches "Building Airtopia," Chronicling the Story Behind a Family Entertainment Platform That Generated Nearly $12 Million in 2025 Revenue and Projects More Than $14 Million for 2026

Revenue guidance implies approximately 17% year-over-year growth as the Company builds a scalable, multi-state family entertainment platform following its recent uplisting to the public markets.

Seven-part series will provide shareholders, guests, and communities with an inside look at the vision, leadership, operating philosophy, and locations that have shaped Airtopia's growth.

MCALESTER, OK / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:LNTO), parent company of Airtopia Adventure Parks, today announced the launch of Building Airtopia, a new corporate storytelling series designed to give shareholders, guests, partners, and local communities an inside look at the journey behind a platform that generated nearly $12 million in revenue in 2025 and is projected to surpass $14 million in 2026.

The series arrives on the heels of the Company's reverse merger and transition into the public markets, and is designed to give the investment community direct visibility into the operating philosophy, leadership team, and unit-level economics driving Airtopia's expansion across multiple states.

Key Highlights for Investors

Nearly $12 million in 2025 revenue, with 2026 guidance of more than $14 million - approximately 17% projected growth

Multi-state footprint spanning Oklahoma, Texas, and California, with a proven playbook for new-market entry

Recurring, diversified revenue streams across memberships, birthday parties, food and beverage, and attractions

General Manager-led operating model supported by centralized systems, technology, and leadership development - built for scale

Recently completed reverse merger provides a public-market platform for continued growth and capital access

Seven-part investor storytelling series launching over the coming weeks, offering direct visibility into Company operations and strategy

The first episode focuses on the vision that led to Airtopia's creation. Hosted by Airtopia Founder and Chief Executive Officer Felix Waller, the episode shares how years spent operating neighborhood movie theaters ultimately led to the search for a new category of family entertainment - and, ultimately, to a platform built for long-term shareholder value.

Following the disruption experienced throughout the cinema industry, Waller evaluated more than twenty family entertainment concepts across the United States while searching for a business model capable of creating memorable guest experiences and long-term operating value. Rather than purchasing a franchise or replicating an existing concept, Airtopia was built around a different philosophy: a platform centered on hospitality, leadership, operational excellence, recurring guest relationships, and memorable experiences - the same fundamentals now driving the Company's revenue growth.

Today, that philosophy continues to guide every Airtopia location and underpins the Company's growth trajectory.

"Our story didn't begin with a reverse merger," said Felix Waller, Founder of Airtopia Adventure Parks and Chief Executive Officer of Lelantos Holdings. "It began years earlier with a simple question: How do we build something that creates lasting value for families, communities, team members, and shareholders? We looked at dozens of businesses before deciding to build something ourselves. We believed there was an opportunity to rethink what family entertainment could become - not simply adding attractions, but creating experiences families genuinely wanted to return to, and a business model that could scale profitably across states."

Since opening its first location, Airtopia has expanded into multiple states while continuing to refine an operating model built around leadership development, hospitality, memberships, birthday parties, food and beverage, attraction innovation, technology, and disciplined operational execution - the same drivers behind the Company's revenue growth and 2026 guidance.

The Company believes long-term shareholder value is created by pairing strong unit economics with strong people. General Managers are empowered to lead their parks as business operators while being supported through centralized systems, technology, leadership development, marketing resources, and operational training designed to support repeatable, scalable growth.

"When people look at a growing company, they often see the numbers first," Waller continued. "Revenue matters. Profit matters. Growth matters. But behind every number is a story. Behind every location are people who believed in something before anyone else did. That is the story we want to tell - and it's the story behind the growth we expect to keep delivering."

The seven-part Building Airtopia series will be released over the coming weeks. Each installment will explore a different chapter in the Company's development, including the acquisition and transformation of individual parks, the leaders who helped build them, operational innovations, hospitality philosophy, community impact, and the evolution of Airtopia into a scalable, multi-state family entertainment platform.

Upcoming episodes include:

Episode 2 - The First Yes (San Antonio)

Episode 3 - Raising the Standard (Owasso)

Episode 4 - Building Beyond Oklahoma (Hemet)

Episode 5 - Building From the Ground Up (Tahlequah)

Episode 6 - Reinventing Entertainment (McAlester)

Episode 7 - Building the Platform

The first episode of Building Airtopia is available today through the Company's Investor Relations website and official social media channels.

Watch Episode 1: https://x.com/airtopiagroup/status/2077080505682387258?s=46

Read additional investor information: www.lelantosholdings.io

About Airtopia Adventure Parks

Airtopia Adventure Parks exists to provide exceptional all-ages family entertainment that exceeds expectations and enriches communities through clean, fast, friendly, affordable, safe, and fun experiences. Through its growing network of adventure parks, Airtopia combines active attractions, arcade entertainment, birthday parties, memberships, food and beverage, and hospitality-driven guest experiences to create destinations where families connect, celebrate, and create lasting memories.

About Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTC:LNTO) is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and growing scalable businesses with strong operating fundamentals and long-term growth potential. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Airtopia Adventure Parks, the Company operates a growing family entertainment platform across multiple states, generating nearly $12 million in 2025 revenue with 2026 guidance of more than $14 million.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Joshua Weaver

josh@lelantos.group

www.lelantosholdings.io

OTCID:LNTO

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding projected 2026 revenue, growth expectations, and future operating plans. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the Company's recent reverse merger, execution of its growth strategy, general economic conditions, and other factors described in the Company's filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/lelantos-holdings-launches-%22building-airtopia-%22-chronicling-the-story-behind-a-f-1191070