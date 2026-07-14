Appoints Whit Clay to Newly Created Role of CEO and Kate Sylvester as Head of New York Office, With Each Directly Reporting to One of LSP's Two Managing Partners

Expansion of Management Will Strengthen the Firm's Infrastructure Amidst Continued Growth Across Geographies, Practice Areas and Services for Clients

Longacre Square Partners LLC ("LSP" or the "Firm"), a full-service advisory firm focused on corporate relations, crisis management, governance consulting, and contested and special situations strategies, today announced that it has appointed Whit Clay as its first Chief Executive Officer and Kate Sylvester as Head of the Firm's New York office. Mr. Clay and Ms. Sylvester will remain Partners of the Firm and continue reporting to Founders and Managing Partners Dan Zacchei and Greg Marose, respectively.

In his new role, Mr. Clay will increase his focus on providing high-touch counsel and relationship management to LSP's largest clients, with an emphasis on advising boards of directors, C-level executives and founders on material matters. He will also work closely with Messrs. Marose and Zacchei on expanding the Firm's transactions practice following a six-month period in which LSP has been involved in some of the most notable friendly and hostile matters in recent history. In succeeding Mr. Clay as Head of the New York office, Ms. Sylvester will oversee market strategy, talent acquisition and management, and implementation of a responsible and secure AI strategy developed with the Firm's Board of Advisors. She will also continue to advise and prioritize her long-standing clients, who rely on her counsel and support in areas like media strategy, message development, transaction communications and shareholder activism management.

Mr. Zacchei commented:

"Since joining less than 18 months ago, Whit has applied his extensive experience as a CEO to helping institutionalize LSP and develop new, high-synergy offerings across the Firm. His entry into our partnership has coincided with a significant expansion in private capital representations and high-profile issuer mandates, including complex transactions, initial public offerings and issues management assignments at the intersection of litigation and public affairs. Whit has also helped cement a culture defined by collaboration, precision and proactivity out of our New York headquarters. Greg and I congratulate Whit on his new role and look forward to working alongside him to continue building the leading advisory firm for sophisticated market participants."

Mr. Marose added:

"From the earliest days of LSP, Kate built out the infrastructure, processes and service models that have ultimately helped our clients unlock value and win when the stakes are highest. She did this while operating as a leading advisor to investors and public companies involved in activism matters, acquisitions and scores of high-profile crises and special situations. The Firm would not be where it is today without Kate. Simply put, she is a transformational talent who has earned the trust of elite firms such as Ancora, Saba Capital Management and Third Point, amongst many others. She has also earned the respect of the teams she has led and mentored over the past five years. We are excited to support Kate as she implements an ambitious vision, and I am personally thrilled to see the success of someone who I've been privileged to work with for most of the past 15 years."

These promotions follow LSP recently building out its finance and operations functions with the appointments of a new Head of Finance and a Head of Operations and launching a growing London office. In light of all these enhancements, Messrs. Marose and Zacchei have never been better positioned to devote 100% of their focus to high-touch advice and service for LSP's valued clients.

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Contacts:

Bela Kirpalani

bkirpalani@longacresquare.com