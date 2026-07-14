Aehr Test Systems: Aehr Receives More Than $8 Million in New Silicon Carbide Wafer-Level Burn-In Orders as Global Electric Vehicle Programs Accelerate

Expanded Production Orders from Lead Silicon Carbide Customer, and Growing Engagement with Leading Automotive Suppliers Highlight Strengthening Silicon Carbide Market

FREMONT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a leading provider of test and burn-in solutions for semiconductor devices used in artificial intelligence (AI), silicon photonics, data center, automotive, and industrial applications, today announced it has received more than $8 million in new silicon carbide wafer-level burn-in (WLBI) orders.

The orders include a significant follow-on order for additional FOX WaferPak full wafer Contactors from its lead silicon carbide production customer to support expanded manufacturing capacity for new electric vehicle platforms, particularly those serving the rapidly growing China electric vehicle market. The large WaferPak order reflects increased production activity and utilization at the customer, as demand for silicon carbide power devices continues to improve. In addition to these WaferPak orders, the customer indicated additional future capacity requirements beyond this order in Aehr's current fiscal year. Aehr also received a key order directly from one of the largest automotive companies in the world for multiple WaferPaks to be used in qualification of silicon carbide devices from suppliers for their new generation of electric vehicles using Aehr's FOX wafer level burn-in systems.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, "We are very pleased to announce these new orders, which we believe reflect strengthening momentum in the power semiconductor WLBI market and the beginning of the next phase of growth for this portion of our business. Our lead silicon carbide production customer continues to expand capacity with additional WaferPak orders supporting new electric vehicle programs, particularly in China where electric vehicle adoption continues to accelerate.

"Perhaps even more encouraging is what we are seeing with the new WaferPak order directly from one of the top two leading automotive companies in the world that is using our FOX systems and proprietary WaferPaks to qualify the quality and reliability of multiple silicon carbide companies around the world for their planned electric vehicle expansions. We are actively engaged with several of the world's largest automotive companies, and with several leading silicon carbide device manufacturers who are supporting their next-generation electric vehicle platforms as they evaluate deploying WLBI in production. These companies recognize the increasing importance of screening for early-life failures at the wafer level, before packaging, to improve long-term reliability and reduce manufacturing costs. We believe these engagements represent significant future production opportunities for Aehr as WLBI continues to gain acceptance as a critical manufacturing step for high-reliability automotive power semiconductors.

"We also recently secured our first silicon carbide customer in Taiwan last quarter, expanding our presence in another key semiconductor manufacturing region for automotive and industrial applications. This customer works closely with several automotive manufacturers in Taiwan and China, as well as with other international companies.

"The outlook for electric vehicles continues to improve following a period of inventory adjustments across parts of the automotive market. Industry forecasts point to renewed growth in Europe, increasing electrification initiatives in Japan, and continued leadership by China, where electric vehicles now account for more than half of new passenger vehicle sales. At the same time, the transition toward higher-voltage vehicle architectures, faster charging systems, and improved drivetrain efficiency is increasing demand for advanced silicon carbide power semiconductors that require the highest levels of reliability.

"We are also seeing growing interest in WLBI from customers developing silicon carbide devices for industrial automation, renewable energy, energy storage, charging infrastructure, aerospace, and AI data center power systems. As these markets continue to expand and reliability requirements become increasingly stringent, we believe Aehr is uniquely positioned with the industry's most proven production WLBI solution.

"With an expanding installed base, a growing pipeline of production opportunities, and increasing engagement with both leading automotive suppliers and silicon carbide device manufacturers worldwide, we are excited about the opportunities ahead and believe we are well positioned to benefit as silicon carbide WLBI adoption accelerates."

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer-level, singulated die, and package-level form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including advanced artificial intelligence (AI) processors, silicon photonics, data and telecommunications infrastructure, electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, and solid-state memory and storage are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr's products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakAligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full-wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full-wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. Acquired through its acquisition of Incal Technology, Inc., Aehr's new line of high-power package-level reliability/burn-in test solutions for AI semiconductor manufacturers, including its ultra-high-power Sonoma family of test solutions for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing (HPC) processors, position Aehr within the rapidly growing AI market as a turnkey provider of reliability and testing that span from engineering to high volume production. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Aehr's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Aehr's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future requirements and orders of Aehr's new and existing customers; Aehr's ability to receive orders and generate revenue in the future, as well as Aehr's beliefs regarding the factors impacting the foregoing, including the growth of the markets referred to herein; Aehr's ability to integrate Incal efficiently; and the timing and extent to which the acquisition is accretive. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Aehr's recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Aehr disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

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Contacts:

Aehr Test Systems

Vernon Rogers

EVP of Sales & Marketing

vrogers@aehr.com PondelWilkinson, Inc.

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Analyst/Investor Contact

tkehrli@pondel.com

jbyers@pondel.com

SOURCE: Aehr Test Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/aehr-receives-more-than-8-million-in-new-silicon-carbide-wafer-level-b-1191080