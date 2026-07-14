BLIND LOGIC PRODUCTIONS, LLC: "Blind Logic - The Ralph R. Teetor Story" Special Screening at the Pickwick Theatre

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Blind Logic Productions announced that Chautauqua-Wawasee and the Syracuse-Wawasee Historical Museum will co-sponsor a special screening of Blind Logic: The Ralph R. Teetor Story, at the historic Pickwick Theatre in uptown Syracuse, Indiana, on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Donations from the event will benefit the museum.

Ralph & Jay Smith in Miss Detroit II

Blind Logic Productions is proud to partner with Chautauqua-Wawasee and the Syracuse-Wawasee Historical Museum in support of the museum. This screening is part of Chautauqua-Wawasee's Famous Hoosier Annual Series, which has highlighted notable figures such as Eli Lilly in 2025 and John Wooden in 2024. Chautauqua-Wawasee is dedicated to enriching lives and strengthening the community, while the Syracuse-Wawasee Historical Museum preserves and exhibits artifacts connected to the families, lakes, businesses, and industries of the Syracuse-Wawasee area.

Filmmaker Jack Teetor shared, "We are excited to partner with these esteemed community organizations and return to the historic Pickwick Theatre, sharing the life of Ralph Teetor, and his Lake Wawasee history with the Syracuse-Wawasee community." Mark Knecht, President of Chautauqua-Wawasee, added "We're excited to feature Ralph Teetor as the third person in our Famous Hoosiers series which featured Eli Lilly last year, and John Wooden in 2024." Ann Garceau, local historian and Board Member of the Syracuse-Wawasee Historical Museum commented, "As a youngster living at Lake Wawasee, I had the opportunity to know members of the Teetor families as neighbors and friends. It's been my pleasure to renew those acquaintances through honoring Ralph and Dan Teetor." Dan Teetor is the grandfather of Jack Teetor, composer Jim Andron, and the late Dan Teetor, Jack's older brother.

Ralph Teetor's history at Lake Wawasee dates to 1914, where he built his first speedboat, becoming a favorite hobby. His parents soon thereafter purchased a cottage on the lake, beginning a long history at Lake Wawasee, still enjoyed by Teetor's great-grandchildren today.

Teetor later purchased the 250-horsepower racing boat Miss Detroit II, built by Chris and Jay Smith, founders of the Chris-Craft Boat Company. Teetor and his cousin, Dan Teetor, piloted Miss Detroit II at speeds exceeding 70 mph, an insane speed over water for that era.

"Blind Logic: The Ralph R. Teetor Story" chronicles the inspirational life of Ralph R. Teetor, a blind American visionary and automotive pioneer who overcame unthinkable odds to leave a lasting impact on the automotive industry. His inventions, including an automatic gearshift and Cruise Control, are now commonplace. For decades, Teetor pushed the boundaries of automotive safety, performance, and economy. As Ralph Teetor famously stated in 1945, "I am not handicapped because I never considered myself so."

This film features renowned trailblazers Lyn St. James, legendary race car driver and 1992 Indy 500 "Rookie of the Year;" Franz von Holzhausen, Chief Designer at Tesla, Inc.; Sarah Cook, President of the Automotive Hall of Fame; and Leslie Mark Kendall, Chief Historian at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

The documentary features Emmy Award winners Jeff Daniels and Mike Rowe, along with Emmy nominated Barry Corbin. The film's award-winning creative team includes editor Derek Tow, composer Jim Andron, photo editor the late Daniel Teetor, and sound editors Darren King, Nikola Simikic, and Amanda Roy. Written, directed, and produced by Jack Teetor, this documentary is based on the book "One Man's Vision - The Life of Automotive Pioneer Ralph R. Teetor," by the late Marjorie Teetor Meyer.

The motion picture about Ralph Teetor is currently in development entitled "One Man's Vision," reuniting the creative team behind the acclaimed 2024 biopic Reagan to bring his extraordinary life to a new audience. https://onemansvision.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Deborah Gilels

LA Media Consultants

Email: gilelsdeborah@gmail.com

Cell: 818-648-9513

BLIND LOGIC PRODUCTIONS, LLC Los Angeles, CA www.blindlogicproductions.com

CHAUTAUQUA-WAWASEE Syracuse, IN www.chautauquawawasee.org/

SYRACUSE-WAWASEE HISTORICAL MUSEUM www.syracusemuseum.org/

SOURCE: Blind Logic Productions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/%22blind-logic-the-ralph-r.-teetor-story%22-special-screening-at-the-1191085