Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") announces that on July 13, 2026 it disposed of a total of 600,000 common shares (the "Spartan Shares") in the capital of Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan") at a price of $0.48 per Spartan Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $288,000 (the "Disposition").

Prior to the Disposition, Ridgeline beneficially owned and/or controlled, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 5,380,466 Spartan Shares, representing approximately 10.77% of Spartan's issued and outstanding common shares on an undiluted basis. Following completion of the Disposition, Ridgeline beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over 5,230,466 Spartan Shares, representing approximately 8.84% of Spartan's issued and outstanding common shares on an undiluted basis. As a result of the Disposition, Ridgeline's beneficial ownership of, and control or direction over, Spartan Shares has decreased below the 10% threshold that gives rise to the early warning reporting requirements under applicable Canadian securities laws. Accordingly, Ridgeline is no longer subject to the early warning reporting requirements in respect of its holdings of Spartan Shares unless its beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, Spartan Shares subsequently increases to 10% or more.

Ridgeline holds the Spartan Shares for investment purposes and will continue to review its investment in Spartan on an ongoing basis. The investment review will take into consideration various factors, including, without limitation, Spartan's financial position, the market price of the Spartan Shares, conditions in the securities markets, general economic and industry conditions, Spartan's business and financial condition, and other factors and conditions that Ridgeline may deem appropriate. Ridgeline may, from time to time and at any time, increase or decrease its ownership of, or control or direction over, Spartan securities through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of warrants or options, or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant and in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. The early warning report in respect of the Disposition has been filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Spartan's issuer profile. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Ridgeline, please contact Chad Peters, P.Geo., President and CEO of Ridgeline at +1 775 304 9773 or refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Ridgeline's issuer profile.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline Minerals is a discovery focused precious and base metal explorer with a proven management team and a 200 km2 exploration portfolio across seven projects in Nevada, USA. The Company is a hybrid explorer with a mix of 100%-owned exploration assets (Big Blue, Atlas, Bell Creek & Coyote) as well as two earn-in exploration agreements with Nevada Gold Mines at its Swift and Black Ridge projects and a third earn-in with South32 at its Selena project totaling up to US $60 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.ridgelineminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board

"Chad Peters"

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305182

Source: Ridgeline Minerals Corp.