Spire Healthcare Group plc: Spire Healthcare announced as exclusive Team GB Official Healthcare Services Partner

Organisations join forces for "a healthier, more productive nation"

Agreement with Team GB covers the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games





LONDON, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spire Healthcare today announces a new strategic partnership with Team GB, becoming the team's exclusive Official Healthcare Services Partner through to the end of 2028, including the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The partnership brings together two purpose-led organisations with a shared ambition to "make a healthier, more productive nation", combining elite sport and leading healthcare expertise to inspire healthier lifestyles across the UK.

The collaboration will leverage Spire's extensive UK footprint of 38 hospitals and more than 60 clinics, alongside its network of expert consultants, to promote the health benefits of physical activity and high-quality care.

The partnership will also see Spire Healthcare team up with Team GB athletes on campaigns and storytelling, championing the role of sport in helping us live heathier, happier lives, through extraordinary patient journeys and recovery stories.

In addition, the collaboration will create unique opportunities for Spire's colleagues and clinical partners to participate in exclusive events with Team GB athletes, fostering pride and inspiration across its workforce.

Peter Corfield, Chief Commercial Officer, Spire Healthcare, said:

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Team GB, an organisation that embodies excellence, resilience and pride. Our shared agenda is clear - to play our part in making a healthier, more productive nation.

"We look forward to teaming up with Team GB athletes to support and inspire people to be active for healthier lives and faster recovery."

Tim Ellerton, Chief Commercial Officer, Team GB, said:

"Spire Healthcare is a natural partner for Team GB, with a shared commitment to inspiring people to live healthier, happier lives.

"Ahead of what promises to be a landmark Olympic Games in Los Angeles, our ambition is that this partnership will not only support our athletes on the road to the Games, but also help inspire people across the UK to prioritise their own health and wellbeing."

A shared vision for a healthier nation

Spire Healthcare cares for more than 1.3 million patients each year and is one of the UK's leading independent healthcare providers, with expertise across orthopaedics, physiotherapy, mental health and diagnostics - areas critical to both elite sport and daily life.

Full-scale national activation

Spire will activate the partnership through a multi-channel marketing programme across TV, digital, social media, and events.

The partnership forms part of the company's long-term strategy to enhance brand awareness, expand community impact, and support the nation's health through accessible, outstanding personalised care.

Notes to editors:

Team GB athletes in the photo:

Max Whitlock - Gymnast Max Whitlock | Team GB

Tabitha Stoecker - Skeleton Tabitha Stoecker | Team GB

Photo descriptions: Team GB athletes Max Whitlock (Gymnast) and Tabitha Stoecker (Skeleton) meet staff at Spire St. Anthony's Hospital.

About Spire Healthcare

Spire Healthcare is a leading, independent healthcare group in the United Kingdom, running 38 hospitals and over 60 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland. Working in partnership with over 8,800 experienced consultants, Spire Healthcare delivered tailored, personalised care to over 1.36 million inpatients, outpatients and day case patients, and workplace health clients, in 2025. It is the leading private provider, by volume, of knee and hip operations in the United Kingdom.

It operates a network of private GPs and provides workplace health services to over 1,400 employers. It also delivers a range of private, NHS and employer-funded mental health, musculoskeletal and dermatological services, and is the largest independent provider of NHS talking therapies in England.

Spire Healthcare's almost 100 well-located, and increasingly integrated, clinical sites deliver award-winning care for self-pay patients, the NHS, employers and private medical insurance ('PMI') providers. 98% of Spire Healthcare's inspected locations are rated 'Good,' 'Outstanding', or the equivalent by health inspectors in England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 250.

About Team GB

Team GB is the national Olympic team of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the face of the British Olympic Association (BOA). The role of the BOA is to prepare and lead Team GB athletes at all Olympic events, and to develop, promote and protect the Olympic Movement and Olympic values within the UK. Their vision is to unite and inspire the nation through the power of Olympic sport, bringing the country together behind a team that everyone can believe in.

Since London 2012, Team GB have consistently won over 60 medals at every summer Olympic Games. The 65 medals secured at Paris 2024 included the 1,000th Olympic medal in the nation's history. Team GB is the only nation to have won a gold medal at every summer Games since the first modern Olympics in 1896.

The BOA is independent, privately funded and receives no annual funding from the lottery or government. The success of Team GB is wholly dependent on support from commercial partners, patrons and income generated from fundraising events.

For further information contact:

Mark Hadley

Head of Media Relations

Spire Healthcare

Email: mark.hadley@spirehealthcare.com

Mobile: 07562 674 236

Web: www.spirehealthcare.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9dd06049-8815-4c20-88c0-6c2c338877ef