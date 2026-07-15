Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy Appoints US Energy and Mining Veteran as Chair of the Board

Kathy Walker Appointed Chair; John Cash to Continue as Director and Strategic & Technical Adviser

CASPER, WY / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy"), one of the largest domestic producers of uranium in the United States, today announced that, as part of the Board of Directors' regular review of its leadership structure and Board responsibilities, independent director Kathy Walker has been appointed Chair of the Board. Ms. Walker, who brings more than 40 years of leadership experience across the energy, mining and financial industries, succeeds John Cash, who has provided distinguished leadership as Chair and will continue to serve as a director of the Company. Mr. Cash will also continue to contribute his extensive technical, operating and industry expertise as a strategic and technical adviser under a consulting agreement to support the continued growth of the Company's uranium resources and production.

Kathy Walker, Board Chair of Ur-Energy, commented, "I am honored to accept the role of Board Chair for Ur-Energy at such an exciting time for the Company. Thanks to robust uranium fundamentals, energy security, reshoring and our recent production milestones, I believe the growth opportunities in front of us are second to none in the US uranium market."

Walker continued, "On behalf of the entire Board, I want to express our profound appreciation to John for his exceptional leadership and extraordinary service to Ur-Energy. John has brought an uncommon combination of technical expertise, operating experience, sound judgment and deep knowledge of the uranium industry to the role of Chair. His leadership has been instrumental in guiding the Company through an important period of operational advancement and positioning Ur-Energy for its next phase of growth. Just as importantly, John has led with integrity, thoughtfulness and an unwavering commitment to the Company, its people and its shareholders. His contributions have had a lasting impact on Ur-Energy, and I am personally grateful for his guidance and partnership during my eight years on the Board. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his experience, judgment and counsel."

John Cash, director of Ur-Energy, stated, "I would like to personally congratulate Kathy as she moves into the role of Board Chair of Ur-Energy. Her breadth of board leadership experience in the energy and mining sectors will be a great asset to the Board. I look forward to continuing to serve as a director and advancing our Wyoming projects with the Board and the entire team."

"John's leadership as Chair has been exceptional, and his depth of industry knowledge, practical experience and thoughtful counsel have been invaluable to both the Board and management team," commented Matt Gili, President, CEO and director of Ur-Energy. "We are grateful that John will remain actively involved as a director and strategic and technical adviser as we continue to advance our Wyoming operations. Kathy is a natural choice to succeed John as Chair. Her insights, leadership and broad business experience have already added tremendous value to Ur-Energy, and I look forward to working closely with Kathy, John and the entire Board as we execute the Company's strategy."

Kathy Walker has served as a director of Ur-Energy for eight years and currently serves as Chair of the Compensation Committee and as a member of two other Board committees. In addition to senior management roles with corporations such as Utah International, a GE Mining subsidiary, and Agip Coal USA, she has served on the boards of banks, US regional economic development organizations and national industry councils, and she holds an MBA from Xavier University.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a US uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek ISR uranium facility in south-central Wyoming, which has produced more than 3.5 million pounds of U3O8 since operations began, and the Shirley Basin ISR operation in central Wyoming, where uranium recovery commenced in April 2026. Lost Creek and Shirley Basin have combined annual licensed production and toll-processing capacity of 4.2 million pounds of U3O8.

Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Ur-Energy's common shares trade on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." The Company's corporate headquarters is in Casper, Wyoming, and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

Contact Information

Valerie Kimball

IR Director

Valerie.Kimball@ur-energy.com

720-460-8534

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding events or conditions that may occur in the future (e.g., statements regarding the future of the Company and the prospects for the uranium mining industry) and are based on current expectations that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, inherently involve significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "plans," "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "is likely," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates," "does not anticipate" or "believes," or variations of such terms, or by statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "might" or "will" be taken, occur, be achieved or have the potential to occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates; failure to establish estimated resources and reserves; uranium grades and recoveries varying from estimates; production rates, methods and amounts varying from estimates; delays in obtaining, or failure to obtain, required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in development; and other factors described in the Company's public filings at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on management's beliefs, expectations and opinions as of the date of this release. Ur-Energy disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect changes in circumstances or in management's beliefs, expectations or opinions, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/ur-energy-appoints-us-energy-and-mining-veteran-as-chair-of-the-board-1191159