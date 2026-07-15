TOKYO, July 15, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Anime Tokyo Station, an exhibition center for Japanese anime operated by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Association of Japanese Animations, is a facility that promotes the appeal of Japanese anime to the world under the motto "Making ANIME more interesting, Bringing ANIME far into the future." Since opening in October 2023, the facility has welcomed numerous visitors from Japan and overseas, and on June 20, 2026, the number of visitors reached 300,000.The 300,000th visitors marking this milestone were a pair of guests. To commemorate surpassing 300,000 visitors, they were presented with anime goods sold at the goods store on the second floor, and they shared their surprise and delight: "I'm so happy - I never imagined I would be the 300,000th visitor!" When asked about which exhibits left an impression on them, they commented, "I've been watching BLEACH since I was little, and today I got to experience 'Bankai' through the digital content on the second floor. It's amazing that you can experience all this for free."Anime Tokyo Station preserves approximately 50,000 valuable materials related to past anime production processes on the first basement floor. The facility also exhibits the production process for traditional hand-drawn animation prior to the use of digital methods, introducing the production tools used at the time and materials created during the production process. In addition, special exhibitions on popular anime are held regularly on the second floor, introducing works currently being broadcast as well as titles that are attracting attention overseas.As a facility where a variety of people such as travelers visiting Tokyo from all over the world can discover both classic masterpieces and the latest popular series, and enjoy the appeal of anime from a variety of perspectives, Anime Tokyo Station will continue to share the appeal of anime and Tokyo with a wide range of anime fans both in Japan and overseas.Exhibit Currently Being Held- Second floorTV Anime "BLEACH: THE BLOOD WARFARE - The Calamity" Special Exhibition (until August 16, 2026)More information: https://animetokyo.jp/en/archives/events/events75/- First basement floor"ChaO" Special Exhibition (until July 31, 2026)More information: https://animetokyo.jp/en/archives/events/events76/Venue OverviewName: Anime Tokyo Station (also known as "Anime Tokyo")Location: Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)*4 minutes on foot from Ikebukuro StationHours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m. / Special exhibitions close: 6:30 p.m.)Closed: Mondays*If Monday falls on a holiday, the venue will be open on Monday and closed on the following dayNew Year's holiday periodMay be closed on other daysPlease check the venue website before coming.Admission fee: FreeWebsite: https://animetokyo.jp/en/SNS:- X https://x.com/animetokyo_info (@animetokyo_info)- Instagram https://www.instagram.com/animetokyostation/ (@animetokyostation)- YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSJOjGJE5Yiqw3PZ97AVdJwInquiries regarding this press releasePublic Relations Office of "Anime Tokyo Station" (Kyodo PR)Contact person: Miri YasudaE-mail: animetokyo-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jpPress release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260715.pdfSource: Anime Tokyo StationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.