Geely Auto: From permanent circuits to street circuits, Geely Cyan Racing secures fifth victory of the 2026 Kumho FIA TCR World Tour

VILA REAL, Portugal, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The European rounds of the 2026 Kumho FIA TCR World Tour concluded in Vila Real, where Geely Cyan Racing secured its fifth victory of the season and took the lead in the Teams' Championship. French driver Yann Ehrlacher won Race 1, while the other three drivers finished among the top four.

Throughout the European rounds, the team competed at Misano, Ricardo Tormo, Paul Ricard and Vila Real, facing a wide range of track challenges, from flat-out sections and long high-speed sections to technical corners. The Geely Preface TCR proved highly competitive across different circuits, supported by its self-developed chassis, suspension system and powertrain, with Geely Cyan Racing holding a 56-point lead in the Teams' Championship standings. Santiago Urrutia tops the Drivers' Championship, while Yann Ehrlacher is fourth. Thed Björk and Ma Qinghua rank sixth and seventh respectively. Through motorsport competition, the team continues to demonstrate Geely's engineering capabilities and further support its global development.

Beyond the racetrack, Geely's global expansion continues to accelerate. In the first half of 2026, Geely achieved global sales of 1,100,373 units. Within just 45 days, the brand entered seven European markets, including Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and France. Meanwhile, the Geely STARRAY EM-i became Australia's best-selling PHEV SUV in May. Underpinning this momentum are Geely's integrated global capabilities across R&D, products, services and brand development. Backed by a diverse portfolio of sedans and SUVs, five testing regions across Asia, Europe and beyond, and five engineering R&D centres in China, Europe and Malaysia, Geely continues to advance localisation and technology development. Additionally, Geely's global customer initiatives, including GEELY•GO and GEELY Care+, strengthen brand trust. International awards such as the Automotive News PACE Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award further reinforce the brand's influence. Together, these efforts support Geely's global growth.

The 2026 Kumho FIA TCR World Tour will come to China this October. The series will head to Chengdu and Zhuzhou before concluding with the season finale in Macau. Bringing valuable experience from its European rounds, Geely Cyan Racing will compete on Chinese circuits and continue to strengthen Geely's global motorsport presence. The team will also showcase its engineering capabilities on tracks.

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