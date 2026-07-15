Longi has announced a power conversion efficiency of 35.5% for a two-terminal crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell, setting a new world record for the technology. The Chinese PV manufacturer presented the result on July 14 during its 2026 Solar and Storage Innovation Technology Conference at Shanghai Jiao Tong University. The result was independently certified by the European Solar Test Installation (ESTI), part of the European Commission's Joint Research Centre in Italy. Longi did not disclose the active area or detailed electrical characteristics of the record cell. The reported ...

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