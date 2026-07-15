New South Wales (NSW) transmission network operator Transgrid plans to add more grid-forming batteries to its portfolio to provide essential system strength services to the state's electricity grid as ageing coal-fired generators continue to exit the transmission network. Transgrid, as the system strength service provider for NSW, had previously called for the contracting of up to 5 GW of grid-forming batteries, along with 10 synchronous condensors, to replicate the critical system services traditionally provided by coal, gas and hydro, but the grid operator said it has now reassessed its plan. ...

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