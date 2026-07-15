Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 28.04% for a tandem solar cell based on a wide-bandgap perovskite bottom cell and a narrow-bandgap organic top cell. In a press release, the researchers said the result was confirmed by an independent third party but did not identify the organization or specify what aspects of the device performance were verified. They also claimed the result represents a world record for this cell configuration. The device also demonstrated excellent stability, retaining 90% of their initial efficiency ...

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