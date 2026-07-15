New Zealand's largest solar farm to date has begun exporting electricity to the national grid after project owner Harmony Energy and joint venture partner Igneo Infrastructure Partners announced the successful energization of the 150 MW Tauhei Solar Farm on the North Island. Harmony Energy New Zealand Managing Director Garth Elmes said the energization milestone has been achieved "well ahead of schedule," coming 15 months after construction started and just two months after the last of almost 330,000 solar panels was installed. "We are excited to have reached this significant milestone," he said. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...