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PR Newswire
15.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
113 Leser
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Levoit Windi Mini - Your Summer Best Buddy

DUBAI, UAE, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GCC summers are becoming unbearable. With 2024 ranking as the hottest year on record and the region warming at double the global average, residents face severe Urban Heat Island effects, stagnant air, thermal shock from AC transitions, disrupted sleep, and plummeting work focus. The solution? The all-new Levoit Windi Mini-a compact, powerful desk fan designed to reclaim your comfort without compromise.

Focused Power, Gentle Comfort
Traditional fans blast harsh gusts that dry eyes and scatter concentration. The Windi Mini changes the game with VortexAir technology and a high-efficiency DC motor, delivering a smooth, aerodynamic stream that reaches far while feeling naturally soft-powerful circulation without discomfort.

Silence That Restores Rest and Focus
In UAE homes, fan whirring often shatters sleep and breaks concentration. The Windi Mini's advanced inverter DC motor operates at a whisper-quiet 20 dB-softer than a library whisper. Sleep deeply, work without distraction, and enjoy 90° airflow circulation that never disturbs your peace.

True Portability for Every Moment
Stale air doesn't stay in one room-so why should your fan? The ultra-compact 33 cm tower weighs just 1.2 kg and slips effortlessly onto any tabletop: bedroom nightstand, home-office desk, kitchen counter, prayer room shelf, or nursery corner. From sunrise prayer to midnight rest, clean airflow follows you.

Breeze Tailored to Every Need
One-size-fits-all doesn't work. With 5 fan speeds-from Silent Mode for undisturbed sleep to Turbo Mode for instant refreshment-plus up to 90° oscillation, the Windi Mini sweeps fresh air across entire rooms, reaching corners conventional fans can't touch. Precision control. Total comfort.

Compact Footprint. Mighty Breeze. Minimal Energy.
Space is precious in GCC homes, and energy bills climb with temperatures. The Windi Mini's 12.5 × 12.5 × 33.5 cm design slips onto any surface, while its DC motor delivers powerful airflow with minimal energy consumption-aligning with Saudi Vision 2030's sustainability goals.

Don't bear the heat in silence. The Levoit Windi Mini-your day-to-day best buddy.

Ready to reach peak coolness? Explore exclusive offers at Levoit.ae and shop via our official distributors: Amazon, ACE, Carrefour, Eros, Jumbo, Lulu, Mumzworld, Noon, Sharaf DG, and more. Bring home the hero your family will feel, not just see.

About Levoit
Since 2017, Levoit has been dedicated to helping the world breathe easier. As a leading air purification brand on Amazon.ae, our products tackle the Middle East's unique environmental challenges-delivering cleaner air, more comfort, and lasting peace of mind.

Media Contact: pr.gcc@vesync.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/levoit-windi-mini--your-summer-best-buddy-302824797.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.