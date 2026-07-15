Levoit Windi Mini - Your Summer Best Buddy

DUBAI, UAE, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GCC summers are becoming unbearable. With 2024 ranking as the hottest year on record and the region warming at double the global average, residents face severe Urban Heat Island effects, stagnant air, thermal shock from AC transitions, disrupted sleep, and plummeting work focus. The solution? The all-new Levoit Windi Mini-a compact, powerful desk fan designed to reclaim your comfort without compromise.

Focused Power, Gentle Comfort

Traditional fans blast harsh gusts that dry eyes and scatter concentration. The Windi Mini changes the game with VortexAir technology and a high-efficiency DC motor, delivering a smooth, aerodynamic stream that reaches far while feeling naturally soft-powerful circulation without discomfort.

Silence That Restores Rest and Focus

In UAE homes, fan whirring often shatters sleep and breaks concentration. The Windi Mini's advanced inverter DC motor operates at a whisper-quiet 20 dB-softer than a library whisper. Sleep deeply, work without distraction, and enjoy 90° airflow circulation that never disturbs your peace.

True Portability for Every Moment

Stale air doesn't stay in one room-so why should your fan? The ultra-compact 33 cm tower weighs just 1.2 kg and slips effortlessly onto any tabletop: bedroom nightstand, home-office desk, kitchen counter, prayer room shelf, or nursery corner. From sunrise prayer to midnight rest, clean airflow follows you.

Breeze Tailored to Every Need

One-size-fits-all doesn't work. With 5 fan speeds-from Silent Mode for undisturbed sleep to Turbo Mode for instant refreshment-plus up to 90° oscillation, the Windi Mini sweeps fresh air across entire rooms, reaching corners conventional fans can't touch. Precision control. Total comfort.

Compact Footprint. Mighty Breeze. Minimal Energy.

Space is precious in GCC homes, and energy bills climb with temperatures. The Windi Mini's 12.5 × 12.5 × 33.5 cm design slips onto any surface, while its DC motor delivers powerful airflow with minimal energy consumption-aligning with Saudi Vision 2030's sustainability goals.

Don't bear the heat in silence. The Levoit Windi Mini-your day-to-day best buddy.

Ready to reach peak coolness? Explore exclusive offers at Levoit.ae and shop via our official distributors: Amazon, ACE, Carrefour, Eros, Jumbo, Lulu, Mumzworld, Noon, Sharaf DG, and more. Bring home the hero your family will feel, not just see.

About Levoit

Since 2017, Levoit has been dedicated to helping the world breathe easier. As a leading air purification brand on Amazon.ae, our products tackle the Middle East's unique environmental challenges-delivering cleaner air, more comfort, and lasting peace of mind.

Media Contact: pr.gcc@vesync.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/levoit-windi-mini--your-summer-best-buddy-302824797.html