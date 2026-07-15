MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

15 July 2026

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLCis pleased to announce that Portfolio Manager, Charlotte Cuthbertson will provide a live presentation relating to the Annual Results via Investor Meet Company on Monday, 27 July 2026, 10:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until Sunday, 26 July 2026 9:00 BST or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add themselves to meet MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLCvia:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/migo-opportunities-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLCon the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Frostrow Capital LLP Investor Relations Team Tel: +44 (0)203 709 2406 Email: ir@frostrow.com

ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3170 8732