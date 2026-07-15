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PR Newswire
15.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
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MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

15 July 2026

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLCis pleased to announce that Portfolio Manager, Charlotte Cuthbertson will provide a live presentation relating to the Annual Results via Investor Meet Company on Monday, 27 July 2026, 10:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until Sunday, 26 July 2026 9:00 BST or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add themselves to meet MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLCvia:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/migo-opportunities-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLCon the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Investor Relations Team

Tel: +44 (0)203 709 2406

Email: ir@frostrow.com

ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3170 8732

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.