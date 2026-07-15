MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15
15 July 2026
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLCis pleased to announce that Portfolio Manager, Charlotte Cuthbertson will provide a live presentation relating to the Annual Results via Investor Meet Company on Monday, 27 July 2026, 10:00 BST.
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until Sunday, 26 July 2026 9:00 BST or at any time during the live presentation.
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add themselves to meet MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLCvia:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/migo-opportunities-trust-plc/register-investor
Investors who already follow MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLCon the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Frostrow Capital LLP
Investor Relations Team
Tel: +44 (0)203 709 2406
Email: ir@frostrow.com
ENDS
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3170 8732