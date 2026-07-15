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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2026 08:10 Uhr
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GCM Grosvenor Expands European Business Development Team with Two Strategic Hires in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor continues to strengthen its European business development platform with the addition of Philip Rotering as an Executive Director and Lukas von Dreusche as an Associate in the firm's Frankfurt office. Both will join Markus Koch, Managing Director, Business Development and Head of the Frankfurt office, further enhancing the firm's ability to serve institutional investors across Europe.

Rotering brings more than a decade of experience across alternative investments, institutional client development, and portfolio management. Most recently, he served as Executive Director, International Capital Development at Prime Capital, where he was responsible for expanding the firm's international institutional client base across alternative investment strategies. Earlier in his career, he held senior investment, operations and finance leadership roles in London and Frankfurt and is a CFA charterholder.

Von Dreusche joins as an Associate focused on business development and relationship management. He most recently served as Senior Manager, Business Development, Private Markets at Universal Investment, where he led institutional sales efforts for private market strategies, working closely with insurance companies, pension funds and asset managers. His experience spans the full institutional sales cycle across private equity, infrastructure, private debt, venture capital, and other alternative investment strategies.

"Europe remains an important growth market for GCM Grosvenor, and these additions reflect our continued investment in building a strong local presence to serve institutional clients across the region," said Jonathan Levin, President of GCM Grosvenor. "Philip's extensive experience developing institutional relationships across international markets and Lukas's strong private markets business development background further strengthen our ability to deliver the firm's global investment capabilities to clients throughout Europe."

The appointments reinforce GCM Grosvenor's continued investment in its Frankfurt office as a strategic hub for European business development. As the team continues to grow, the office is positioned to play an increasingly important role in deepening relationships with institutional investors and supporting the firm's long-term growth across Europe.

About GCM Grosvenor
GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $91 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor's experienced team of approximately 560 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit:?gcmgrosvenor.com.

Media Contacts
Abigail Ruck
H/Advisors Abernathy (on behalf of GCM Grosvenor)
abigail.ruck@h-advisors.global
212-371-5999


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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