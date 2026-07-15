When energy professionals think of Finland, they typically picture snowy winters, vast forests, and a heavy reliance on nuclear power and bioenergy. Solar PV rarely comes to mind as a cornerstone of a Nordic nation's energy strategy. A stream of energy transition research from LUT University reveals a different future perspective: Solar PV is not just viable in Finland; it can lead the country's cost-optimal path to a highly renewable energy system by 2050. Far from being a marginal player, solar PV is projected to become the dominant technology by installed capacity. Across multiple scenarios, ...

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