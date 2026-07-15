Enest Group Berhad Debuts on ACE Market with Opening Price of RM0.13 per Share

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Enest Group Berhad ("Enest" or the "Group"), a high-purity edible bird's nest processor and trader, today marked its debut on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") following its transfer listing from the LEAP Market, marking a significant milestone in its corporate journey as a publicly listed company on the ACE Market.

(From Left) Mr. Gary Ting, Head of Corporate Finance of M & A Securities Sdn Bhd; Datuk Ng Seing Liong, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Enest Group Berhad; Mr. Tan Heng Guan, Promoter and Substantial Shareholder of Enest Group Berhad; Mr. Tan Teh Jie, Managing Director of Enest Group Berhad; Mr. Tan Teh Sheng, Executive Director of Enest Group Berhad; and Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director of M & A Equity Holdings Berhad.

Enest Group Berhad is listed under the stock name "ENEST" and stock code "0467".

Tracing its business roots to 2015, Enest has grown into an established player in the edible bird's nest industry. The Group is principally involved in the processing and sale of raw clean edible bird's nest and trading of bird's nest serving customers such as distributors, importers, bird's nest processing companies and retailers, with China being its largest market. Beyond its core operations to process bird's nest, Enest also sells bottled bird's nest and health beverages, and operates a health and personal care retail business under the trade name "Kang Li".

Through its IPO, Enest raised RM15.11 million in gross proceeds from the issuance of 116.25 million new shares, representing 20.0% of its enlarged issued share capital of 581.25 million shares. The IPO also included an offer for sale of 15.05 million existing shares, representing approximately 2.6% of the enlarged issued share capital.

The proceeds from the public issue are earmarked for the following purposes:

RM5.00 million for the repayment of bank borrowings;

RM6.41 million for working capital;

RM3.70 million for the defrayment of listing expenses.

Mr. Tan Teh Jie, Managing Director of Enest Group Berhad said, "Today's listing marks an important milestone for Enest as we take our next step forward as an ACE Market-listed company. Over the years, we have built our presence across key segments of the edible bird's nest value chain through our processing capabilities, sourcing network and export experience, particularly into China. We remain committed to building on our operational foundation and further strengthening our position within the edible bird's nest industry."

Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director of M & A Equity Holdings Berhad added, "Enest's successful debut on the ACE Market reflects the Group's established operational track record and its exposure to the growing edible bird's nest industry. With its presence across multiple segments of the value chain, supported by processing expertise and export reach, the Group is well-positioned to pursue further growth following its transfer listing."

The listing provides Enest with a stronger platform to enhance its market standing, improve financial flexibility and support its ongoing operating requirements, particularly in sourcing key raw materials for its core business. Moving forward, the Group aims to build on its existing capabilities and customer reach while continuing to strengthen its position across the edible bird's nest value chain.

M & A Securities Sdn Bhd is the Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter, and Placement Agent for this IPO.

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ABOUT ENEST GROUP BERHAD

Enest Group Berhad ("Enest" or the "Group") is a Malaysia-based edible bird's nest ("EBN") company principally involved in the processing and sale of raw clean edible bird's nest ("RCEBN"), the trading of EBN, and the sale of processed bird's nest products. Backed by established processing operations, sourcing capabilities and export experience, the Group serves customers across the EBN value chain, with China remaining its principal market. Enest also operates a health and personal care retail business under the trade name "Kang Li", complementing its broader presence in the health and wellness space. As it continues to grow, the Group aims to strengthen its position in the EBN industry through customer base expansion, product development and enhanced downstream capabilities.

For more information, visit https://enest.com.my/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Enest Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Xinyi Ching

Email: x.ching@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Enest Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/enest-group-berhad-debuts-on-ace-market-with-opening-price-of-rm0.13-per-1191260